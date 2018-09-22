This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 22 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A bid to keep GAA fan haunt the Big Tree serving on match days has been blocked

The site is being turned into a hotel, but publican Louis Fitzgerald wanted to keep the beer garden open.

By Fora Staff Saturday 22 Sep 2018, 4:00 PM
Sep 13th 2018, 1:01 AM 637 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4248514
Image: Flickr/infomatique
Image: Flickr/infomatique

A BID TO keep part of the famous Big Tree GAA haunt near Croke Park open on match days has been blocked by the local council.

Louis Fitzgerald, the former owner of the pub, revealed earlier this year that the north Dublin joint had been sold to the Dublin Loft Company. Since the sale, the new owner has secured planning permission for a six-storey hotel at the site.

Prior to the sale, the Big Tree was part of a wider pub empire controlled by Fitzgerald. The publican still owns several city centre venues, including Kehoe’s on South Anne Street and the Quays Bar in Temple Bar.

At the beginning of this month, the Big Tree opened its doors for the last time during All-Ireland football final day.

However, earlier this summer and after the sale of the pub property, Fitzgerald applied for planning permission to erect a marquee with bar facilities in a courtyard beside the pub on Croke Park match days.

In his application to Dublin council, Fitzgerald’s firm noted it has erected a marquee on the site for the past six years and the venue “has become a major part of the social aspect of the Croke Park experience”.

Screen Shot 2018-09-12 at 16.52.52 The proposed site of the marquee Source: Google Maps

The proposed site for the summer marquee is currently on Dublin council’s vacant sites register, a State scheme that imposes a levy on disused property that could be developed for housing.

According to the register, the owner of the €1.3 million property is the Dublin Loft Company. Fitzgerald previously received permission from the local authority for a marquee development at the site in 2016.

However, local residents lodged complaints against the latest application.

The Mountjoy Square Society said that the pub owner has not used the previous permission to erect a marquee and instead used the area as a “large open-air beer garden”, which included two bars, portaloos and a burger van. 

“The noise of hundreds of people drinking in the beer garden has a serious impact on the amenity of the houses of Belvedere Road and North Circular Road. There are also extreme smells from the burger van,” the group said.

Untitled Source: Flickr/Infomatique

The residents group added that the planning permission granting the Big Tree use of the space expired in April and the site had been used on numerous occasions since then a beer garden.

In its decision on the application, Dublin council refused Fitzgerald planning permission due to the disturbance the development would cause the residential area.

Sign up to our newsletter to receive a regular digest of Fora’s top articles delivered to your inbox.

Written by Killian Woods and posted on Fora.ie

Take me to Fora

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fora Staff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'May's finest hour': Here's what the UK papers are making of May's speech
    61,804  108
    2
    		Woman who shared clip of dying boyfriend on social media jailed for 14 years
    39,071  0
    3
    		Theresa May fires back at EU: 'I will not overturn the referendum result, or break up my country'
    36,340  173
    Fora
    1
    		'The house was remortgaged and the Credit Union was on my back - quitting wasn't an option'
    3,942  0
    2
    		A Cork corporate travel firm has sold half its business to a US tour management giant
    210  0
    3
    		Future Finance's new chief wants to take the Dublin company beyond student loans
    89  0
    The42
    1
    		'Rumours were I wasn't playing because I slept with Moyes' daughter, and no one attempted to clear that up'
    36,306  27
    2
    		Virgin Media announce Liam Miller tribute match will now be broadcast free-to-air
    28,016  33
    3
    		Caulfield receives his marching orders as Dundalk put one hand on the title
    26,713  46
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Is Vogue Williams Ireland's answer to Louis Theroux?
    6,476  6
    2
    		Millie Bobby Brown defended her friendship with Drake amid online criticism
    5,825  2
    3
    		Piers Morgan's open letter to Tess Holliday is contempt dressed up as concern
    5,339  6

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and â¬489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    EU extraditions to Britain should continue until Brexit happens, court rules
    EU extraditions to Britain should continue until Brexit happens, court rules
    Farmer found guilty after almost 40 dogs chained and neglected on property
    HSE called before High Court to explain discharge of woman now living in 'appalling circumstances'
    GARDAí
    'Very significant' sum of cash seized by gardaÃ­ after searches in Wexford and Dublin
    'Very significant' sum of cash seized by gardaí after searches in Wexford and Dublin
    Security at Áras under review after woman 'walks unchallenged into President's office'
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses after shots fired at man out walking dog in Cork
    DUBLIN
    House in Crumlin occupied as housing activists march through Dublin city
    House in Crumlin occupied as housing activists march through Dublin city
    Friday night club action sees semi-final spots booked in Tipp football and Dublin hurling Championships
    Transport Minister Shane Ross criticised for stating that BusConnects 'isn't under his remit'
    CORK
    Following a three-year feud with Cork council, Starbucks has closed its Patrick Street store
    Following a three-year feud with Cork council, Starbucks has closed its Patrick Street store
    Heading out for Culture Night? Here's our pick of tonight's events
    'Earlier in the year I was dropped for a game, and that was really tough for me'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie