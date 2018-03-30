  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 30 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

From Spring calving to farming technology - Big Week On The Farm is returning to our screens

Over 1.3 million viewers tuned into the RTÉ show last year.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 30 Mar 2018, 3:07 PM
1 hour ago 1,507 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3932822
Image: RTÉ
Image: RTÉ

SPRING CALVING AND milking – it’s all happening next week as RTÉ’s Big Week On The Farm is returning to our screens to educate the nation.

The show was a huge success last year, as over 1.3 million viewers tuned in to watch it over the course of the week.

This year’s Big Week On The Farm will again be presented by Ella McSweeney and Áine Lawlor with a live studio audience of 150 people.

Last year it was broadcast from Patrick and Geraldine Shalvey’s farm in Co Cavan, while this year it has moved over to the dairy farm of Gillian and Neil O’Sullivan.

The O’Sullivan family have been farming for generations and Gillian’s father and mother Marianne and Michael Wall are still heavily involved in the farm.

Big Week On The Farm will follow the life of the calf from birth to separation from the mother, and will show what happens when a rooster coop is invaded by a potential competitor.

The series will follow a vet for the first time, as he attempts to deliver a calf by Caesarian section.

The show’s location presenters Darragh McCullough and Helen Carroll are set to broadcast live from 10 different farms across the country.

It will also explore new technologies in farming, as researchers discuss how the farm of the future may be inhabited by a selection of robots and artificial intelligence.

Viewers will find out how to produce a real steak without an animal dying, along with discovering how an underground farm in London can deliver from farm to shop in a matter of minutes.

Big Week On The Farm airs at 7am every night between 9 and 13 April on RTÉ One.

Read: Devotees nail themselves to crosses at annual Good Friday ceremony in Philippines

More: Cork’s oldest pub landlady, 98, will be pulling pints on Good Friday for the first time

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Gardaí called to Finding Dory screening after family refused to move seats
115,537  94
2
12-car collision in Galway among several crashes around country as hailstorms hit
100,554  41
3
Priest at Elisha Gault funeral urges young people to turn off phones and find a support network
55,807  19
Fora
1
This man has brought a concept that's shaking up London's property market to Ireland
750  0
2
An Irish sports data firm has signed a massive deal with America's soccer body
142  0
3
The 'Beast from the East' gave Irish grocer's a €10m sales boost
79  0
The42
1
Former Ireland boss Mick McCarthy to leave Ipswich after six years in charge
27,771  46
2
'I was fully convinced in my head that it was just a job and it would be okay. That was naive'
24,361  5
3
'I’ve been surprised with how professional it is. Everything has been put in place to for us to be successful'
22,493  6
DailyEdge.ie
1
Katie from Room to Improve thinks Dermot deserves an Oscar after last Sunday's episode
17,528  6
2
Ant & Dec's documentary about their Irish heritage has been axed due to its boozy scenes
14,443  1
3
A Louth man has kept an Easter egg in his fridge for 40 years because it was 'too nice' to eat
12,817  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DRUGS
GardaÃ­ issue warning after potentially harmful animal sedatives stolen in burglary
Gardaí issue warning after potentially harmful animal sedatives stolen in burglary
Garda checkpoints for drink and drugs to be set up nationwide over Easter weekend
'We need to help people who use drugs make healthier choices, not treat them as criminals'
GARDAí
Motorists warned about hailstones as gardaÃ­ attend number of crashes
Motorists warned about hailstones as gardaí attend number of crashes
PAC 'not satisfied' Garda College still operating under multiple tax codes
€35k worth of cocaine found hidden inside box of biscuits and coffee in Roscommon
RUSSIA
âNo justification for thisâ - An Irish diplomat is to be expelled from Russia
‘No justification for this’ - An Irish diplomat is to be expelled from Russia
Russia escalates action against European countries as it puts UK diplomats on notice
Russia says US threat to freeze assets risks serious retaliation as it expels diplomats
FRANCE
French vegan convicted for saying 'justice' had been done after butcher killed in terror attack
French vegan convicted for saying 'justice' had been done after butcher killed in terror attack
Hunt underway for man who tried to ram car into soldiers jogging near barracks in France
'French spirit of resistance' hailed as hero policeman laid to rest

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie