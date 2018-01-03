  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 3 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bill Kenneally's 'forgotten victims' want to know how that 'horrible monster got away with it for so long'

The government has said it will launch an inquiry – but there is no start date as yet.

By Sinead O'Carroll Wednesday 3 Jan 2018, 6:30 AM
12 hours ago 19,848 Views 22 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3777695
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

THE DEPARTMENT OF Justice has said it does not have a start date for a Commission of Investigation into the abuse of a number of boys in Waterford by sports coach Bill Kenneally.

Last April, on foot of requests from the victims, the government said it would establish the inquiry into how the case was handled by State agencies including An Garda Síochána and the South Eastern Health Board.

Kenneally (66) was sentenced to 14 years in prison for abusing 10 boys in Waterford in the 1980s. Five of his victims rescinded their rights to anonymity to ensure Kenneally could be named during the court case.

They claim the State failed to protect them, believing a number of the abusive incidents could have been prevented.

While Minister for Justice, Frances Fitzgerald told Cabinet about her intention to launch the inquiry and named a retired judge of the Circuit Court as its chair, it has not been formally established.

A stay was put on the investigation seven months ago and there is no definitive plan on when it could begin.

“Following careful consideration, and further to advice received from the Attorney General, the government, in a decision taken on 30 May 2017, agreed in principle that in light of the ongoing criminal investigations, it is not possible to establish a Commission of Investigation at this time but that the question of establishing a Commission will be kept under ongoing legal review and that it is intended to establish a Commission, under the Chairmanship of the Hon Barry Hickson, (retired judge of the Circuit Court) when the outstanding issues (including the ongoing criminal investigations and Mr. Kenneally’s appeal) are satisfactorily resolved,” the department told TheJournal.ie in a statement.

As a result, the Commission of Investigation has not been formally established, the Terms of Reference have not been drafted, nor has Judge Hickson commenced any work, preparatory or otherwise, as it would be inappropriate to do so at this juncture.

PastedImage-22818 Clockwise from top left: Paul Walsh, Barry Murphy, Jason Clancy, Colin Power

Lawyers for the victims have rejected the department’s reasoning, claiming that there could be no prejudicial effect on the pending appeal by Kenneally.

“The appeal … is one against sentence only. It therefore will not and cannot rehear any evidence relating to his guilt or innocence in respect of the offences,” solicitor Darragh Mackin told the current Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan in a letter dated 20 October.

“Therefore any assertion that the commission of investigation would have a prejudicial impact on his appeal against sentence is ill-founded and irrational.

“The risk is further minimised by the very fact that the presumption of a commission of investigation is that the evidence should be heard in private.”

He acknowledged the ongoing criminal investigations but noted that there “remains no live prosecutions”.

Therefore it is submitted that the decision as to whether such prejudice exists should not be grounded on the basis that there may be further prosections.
Mackin also made clear his concerns that a number of important witnesses to any inquiry have already passed away. 

In correspondence seen by TheJournal.ie, he notes that the death of a man in Waterford last year “brings the total to three people who have passed away who could potentially have given relevant evidence to the inquiry”.

PastedImage-5370 File picture of Kenneally in the 80s Source: With permission from RTE

The five men who have told their stories publicly about the abuse they suffered at the hands of Kenneally want to know “how that horrible monster got away with it for so long”.

“I believe this is Waterford’s big dirty secret,” says Barry Murphy in a hard-hitting video made as part of the campaign to get a green light for the inquiry.

Jason Clancy, who was abused by Kenneally more than 300 times during his teenage years, says he is disgusted by the current stalemate.

They weren’t handcuffed. They weren’t blindfolded. They weren’t tied to trees in forests. They weren’t abused. We were the ones abused.

All five say the decision to delay the probe has compounded their feelings about the abuse.

“Now we believe we’ve been let down by the government who promised us an inquiry and have now rowed back on that,” notes Colin Power.

“There’s no firm commitment as to when that will start.”

Clancy believes that there is a fear about what might emerge from any such inquiry, while Murphy describes himself and others as the ‘forgotten victims’.

“So many people have said to me, keep going, keep fighting. But it’s hard to keep fighting when you’re not getting help from anybody. We’ve been promised help. It’s not been there,” adds Paul Walsh.

Kenneally was arrested in 2013 but his victims believe gardaí and the South Eastern Health Board were aware of his abuse of children dating back to the 1980s.

In a letter to Mackin in February 2017, Fitzgerald confirmed that An Garda Síochána had “one historical record of reported offences committed by Bill Kenneally” and that related to “information provided by a parent and their child on 10 November 1987″. No formal complaint was made in that case. The contemporary investigation team only became aware of that information because he made admissions to them during a search of his premises in December 2012, following a complaint by Clancy.

The roles played by the Catholic Church and other local figures could also form part of any inquiry.

Clancy and the other four named victims have asked for a meeting with the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar as recently as 15 December.

Read: Victims of sex abuser urge Minister to green light inquiry into gardaí’s handling of case

More: ‘We were swept under the carpet 30 years ago’: Victim of prolific paedophile pleads for inquiry

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead O'Carroll
@SineadOCarroll
sinead@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Flooding, fallen trees and power outages as Storm Eleanor passes through the country
141,056  81
2
Gardaí say Dundalk attack 'random and unprovoked' - terrorism has not yet been ruled out
130,356  362
3
'Don't go if you feel unsafe': Group of young men behind taxi driver attacks in west Dublin
88,181  133
Fora
1
'On the face of it, the decision to set up my own firm was close to insanity'
737  0
2
Cork millionaire Dan Kiely is putting cash into an Irish 'flexible working' jobs site
285  0
3
Dublin telecoms firm Blueface has merged with a US rival in a 'game-changing' deal
202  0
The42
1
'I don’t think it's sunk in yet' - Irish defender Kevin O'Connor wins €1 million jackpot
58,474  30
2
Long ends 325 day wait for goal and McClean also hits the net but defeat the end result for Irish duo
25,117  22
3
'A comment about the death of his infant son' saw West Brom player in altercation with West Ham fan
21,811  33
DailyEdge.ie
1
Caitlyn Jenner says her gender reassignment surgery was 'none of the Kardashians' business' ... It's the Dredge
14,087  1
2
Paris Hilton is showing off her huge engagement ring after breaking the news on Twitter
9,154  5
3
Celebrity Home Of The Year was on last night and Twitter was BET into it
8,684  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
HSE
There are more quitters than smokers in Ireland
There are more quitters than smokers in Ireland
A number of people have died due to flu, as two strains of the virus hit Ireland
Over 23,000 formal complaints were made to the HSE in 2016
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ say Dundalk attack 'random and unprovoked' - terrorism has not yet been ruled out
Gardaí say Dundalk attack 'random and unprovoked' - terrorism has not yet been ruled out
Gardaí charge a man after pub customers tackle armed robber in Dublin
Murder investigation launched into stabbing of 40-year-old man on New Year's Eve
DUBLIN
Double Take: The story of the hoax 'Fr Pat Noise' plaque on O'Connell Bridge
Double Take: The story of the hoax 'Fr Pat Noise' plaque on O'Connell Bridge
An insider's tour of Dublin in 6 much-maligned modern buildings
Ennis has been declared Ireland's cleanest town
COURT
Man charged with botched pub raid needed 30 stitches and had fractured ribs
Man charged with botched pub raid needed 30 stitches and had fractured ribs
Man charged with murder over fatal late-night attack on Irishman in Perth
Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan pleads guilty to assaulting girlfriend

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie