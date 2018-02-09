  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Friday 9 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

First case of 'highly pathogenic' bird flu found in eagle in Tipperary

The risk to humans is considered to be very low.

By Christine Bohan Friday 9 Feb 2018, 5:11 PM
1 hour ago 6,116 Views 22 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3843763
File photo of a white-tailed sea eagle
Image: DPA/PA Images
File photo of a white-tailed sea eagle
File photo of a white-tailed sea eagle
Image: DPA/PA Images

THE DEPARTMENT OF Agriculture has confirmed that a case of H5N6 bird flu has been detected in a wild bird found in Tipperary, in the only case detected in Ireland so far involving this variant of the virus.

This particular strain of avian influenza is highly pathogenic, and has previously been detected in Britain, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

The bird, a white-tailed sea eagle, is likely to have become infected when scavenging a dead migratory bird.

The risk to humans is considered to be very low, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has said.

Poultry meat is still safe to eat, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland has confirmed, as long as the meat is handled hygienically while raw and cooked thoroughly before it is eaten.

H5N6 was first found on 22 December 2017 in the Netherlands and has since spread to other countries.

bird flu The locations in Ireland and Britain where H5N6 has been identified Source: Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine

In a statement, the Department of Agriculture said that it is continuing to “closely monitor the disease situation and is in consultation with the poultry industry on possible future risk mitigating measures”.

The Department has urged any farmers who own flocks of poultry to apply strict bio-security measures to minimise the risk of avian influenza taking hold or spreading.

As a precaution, the Department has advised that only trained people wearing personal protective equipment should collect dead or sick birds.

Read: Case of bird flu found in whooper swan in Ireland > 

Previously: All birds at Dublin Zoo have been moved indoors over flu threat > 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christine Bohan
@ChristineBohan
christine@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Families say they will leave Tory Island if 42-year-old ferry comes into service
49,352  81
2
Boxing company MTK Global says it will not be hosting any more events in the Republic
35,437  0
3
Irish people stopped paying mortgages in their droves after a ruling blocked the banks from evicting
34,021  118
Fora
1
Want to join the team at Fora? We're hiring a staff reporter
668  0
2
'A major loss for the midlands': A €138m Westmeath whiskey project has been blocked
672  0
3
The tale of the coffee date where Ray Nolan predicted how and when Storyful would be sold
483  0
The42
1
'You have to be ready to take your opportunity and I have to do that this Saturday'
26,412  25
2
'Cian Healy produced a picture from 2009 when Jordan was one of the mascots'
17,249  11
3
Maguire ahead of schedule on road to recovery as he closes in on return
13,904  7
DailyEdge.ie
1
14 products from Brown Thomas that will only appeal to people with serious notions
7,396  2
2
Skin Deep: How to get yourself out of a makeup rut
6,460  0
3
A Finglas pub are challenging customers to eat their ridiculously huge new chicken fillet roll
6,339  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
US Congress passes spending bill to end government shutdown
US Congress passes spending bill to end government shutdown
Notorious British IS fighters nicknamed the 'Beatles' captured by Kurdish forces - reports
Wall Street, we have a correction: The Dow Jones is plummeting again
COURTS
19-year-old shop assistant charged with the murder of a man in Dublin
19-year-old shop assistant charged with the murder of a man in Dublin
Man's murder conviction quashed over jury's visit to rubbish chute in which victim died
Man who sexually assaulted stepdaughter 20 years ago jailed for 15 months
GARDAí
Rickshaw driver caught with â¬4,000 worth of drugs escapes with suspended sentence if she leaves Ireland
Rickshaw driver caught with €4,000 worth of drugs escapes with suspended sentence if she leaves Ireland
School bus stopped by gardaí due to badly worn tyres and rust is taken out of service
Gardaí release images of van that was partially burnt out after Jason Molyneux murder
DUBLIN
Battle of the champions! Dublin and Cork name strong sides for historic double-header
Battle of the champions! Dublin and Cork name strong sides for historic double-header
New longer Luas tram blocks traffic after its back carriage sticks out past O'Connell Bridge
Teen arrested after man (50s) dies in west Dublin stabbing

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie