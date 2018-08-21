This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Tuesday 21 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish bishop defends Pope Francis' response to abuse but says letter could have been 'more concrete'

Bishop Alan McGuckian says the Pope should be judged on his actions.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 21 Aug 2018, 11:09 AM
2 hours ago 4,317 Views 30 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4192641
Pope Francis arrives in Ireland on Saturday.
Image: PA Images
Pope Francis arrives in Ireland on Saturday.
Pope Francis arrives in Ireland on Saturday.
Image: PA Images

THE BISHOP OF Raphoe has said that he feels Pope Francis’ letter to Catholics yesterday could have gone further and delivered something “more concrete”.

The ‘Letter to the People of God’ from the head of the Catholic church acknowledged that the pain of victims of priests had been “long ignored” and that some had been “kept quiet or silenced”.

The Pope’s letter was criticised by survivors group One in Four, which said that it did not contain “one single concrete step” that would be taken to hold clerical sex abusers accountable.

Speaking about the letter on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today, Bishop Alan McGuckian of Raphoe said that he too wanted something more concrete, but added that the current Pope has shown that he is willing to act.

“I too felt when I read the letter that I wanted something more concrete – but by Pope Francis’ actions in recent months he has shown that in the one specific case when he became clearly and unambiguously aware of that kind of failure on the part of bishops he has acted,” McGuckian said.

The bishop was referring to the case of thirty-four Chilean bishops who resigned after being summoned to the Vatican over a church sex abuse scandal in the South American country.

“In his practice, we saw this recently in Chile, after being misled, and he admitted he had been misled. He called bishops, specific bishops, named bishops to account and I believe that was clearly a very good sign,” McGuckian said.

“And I think he has to go and the church must go the next step and ensure the church’s law has accountability for bishops and religious superiors, specifically with regard to this matter,” he added.

During an at-times difficult interview, the bishop was asked whether any bishops “who have been criticised for not protecting children” would be part of the World Meeting of Families.

The bishop said he did could not answer that question but that he could answer about his own diocese.

Related Read

19.08.18 Confusion among Dublin residents over widespread road closures for Pope's visit

“The one thing I can speak about is Raphoe and I know that Bishop Boyce, my immediate predecessor in the audit that came out in 2011, he was commended for the work that he had done,” McGuckian said.

It said he was slow getting into the job but he had done an excellent job and was very, very committed to the safeguarding of children. And while there was criticism of him, there was never any suggestion anything he ever did left children vulnerable.

Bishop McGuckian also said that felt that the church’s laws need to be changed to ensure that bishops act, but that implementing such things is “a learning process”.

Nobody is above the law. While the church’s laws need to be updated of course, in many ways with regards to the safeguarding of children, it’s secondary, absolutely it’s cooperating with the civil authorities. There’s nobody above the law, whether they’re a church person or anybody else.

“It is a learning process, it’s clearly a learning process in the Catholic church and it’s also been a learning process in civil society where that specific matter of holding people came to bear.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'I find them terrifying': Mary McAleese wary of gay priests and nuns who preach anti-LGBTI message
    46,796  172
    2
    		'Humiliated, belittled, embarassed': Woman awarded €4.2k over Hap discrimination
    43,661  52
    3
    		Appeal for two missing teenagers believed to be in Dublin
    41,718  7
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Do you think secondary school set you up well for your working life?
    495  0
    2
    		The share of people working in Ireland's 'gig economy' is falling
    195  0
    3
    		Travel group Hostelworld's bookings were 'soft' during its busiest time of the year
    46  0
    The42
    1
    		Cian Lynch: 'My own mother hopped the old fence. I just turned around, she grabbed me.'
    58,600  2
    2
    		As it happened: Crystal Palace v Liverpool, Premier League
    42,809  33
    3
    		'To have them on the field with me afterwards, that’s my ultimate moment'
    41,421  10
    DailyEdge
    1
    		People are praising the Carlow Rose for bringing the Rose of Tralee into the 21st Century
    31,707  0
    2
    		Here's what student accommodation in Dublin looked like back in 1984
    14,649  3
    3
    		Paul Costelloe shared some insights into the making of Vogue Williams' wedding dress
    13,082  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Woman arrested after car driven into gates of Government Buildings
    Woman arrested after car driven into gates of Government Buildings
    Two injured in double Limerick stabbing
    Appeal for two missing teenagers believed to be in Dublin
    DUBLIN
    Son of victim held over fatal stabbing in Crumlin
    Son of victim held over fatal stabbing in Crumlin
    Here's what student accommodation in Dublin looked like back in 1984
    Man arrested for driving on Dublin's Grafton Street over legal alcohol limit
    CROKE PARK
    'To have them on the field with me afterwards, thatâs my ultimate moment'
    'To have them on the field with me afterwards, that’s my ultimate moment'
    'I didn't really sleep last night because I visualised scoring a goal on All-Ireland final day'
    Taylor Swift gigs had highest garda bill for event policing this year

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie