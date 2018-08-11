This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 11 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Blanchardstown centre has been cleared for a renovation to 'bring it in line' with rivals

The owners of the Dublin shopping mall want to remove its central fountain.

By Fora Staff Saturday 11 Aug 2018, 4:00 PM
Thu 1:02 AM 3,269 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4172815
Image: Blanchardstown Shopping Centre
Image: Blanchardstown Shopping Centre

THE FIRM BEHIND Blanchardstown Shopping Centre has the all-clear to demolish parts of the internal mall – including the centre’s large water fountain – to bring the facility “in line with modern requirements”.

Earlier this year, Blanche Retail Nominee Limited asked Fingal County Council if its new plans to renovate the mall would be exempt from the normal development application process.

The proposed works included demolition of notable aspects of the shopping centre, including the large water fountain – which will make way for a new children’s play area.

A bridge spanning the current void between the first and second levels would also be constructed.

Other works proposed include the replacement of the travelators with escalators and insertion of two new lift shafts between the first and second levels of the mall.

Fingal council gave the works the all-clear on the basis they did not increase the centre’s floorspace or involve “material change” to the use of the building.

According to Blanchardstown Shopping Centre’s operator, the latest renovation works were needed “in order to bring this important retail destination in line with modern requirements”.

Screen Shot 2018-08-08 at 15.28.45 The area of the centre due to be upgraded Source: YouTube

Blackstone

Since its takeover of the Dublin retail centre in 2016 for €945 million, US giant Blackstone Real Estate has made numerous moves to upgrade the building.

Last year, a subsidiary, Multi Corporation, applied for permission to build a new, 5,574 sq m development in order to create several large retail units on the lower and upper levels of the central mall.

A few months later, Blackstone also revealed plans to extend Blanchardstown centre’s ‘red mall’ and add nearly 10% to the centre’s existing retail space.

This year, the shopping centre has also received permission from the council to build up to 38 commercial kiosk stalls inside the shopping hub.

Blanchardstown centre’s owners originally requested permission for 54 kiosks, but the plans were scaled back following objections by retailer Dunnes Stores.

Sign up to our newsletter to receive a regular digest of Fora’s top articles delivered to your inbox.

Written by Killian Woods and posted on Fora.ie

Take me to Fora

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fora Staff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Two Germans held in France over flooded youth campground
56,568  9
2
Company behind Roundup weedkiller ordered to pay €254 million to gardener living with cancer
44,426  44
3
Mary Lou McDonald: The idea of Ireland rejoining the Commonwealth needs to be discussed
39,847  129
Fora
1
This long-vacant Dublin city site has the green light to be turned into a hotel
9,326  0
2
KBC has been labelled 'sloppy' for hiring a worker with a prior conviction
462  0
3
'We can't guarantee this won't happen again': Facebook's private reaction to its content scandal
155  0
The42
1
'It's as useful as being angry at those who miss mass each week while planning to see the Pope'
35,627  50
2
As it happened: Man United vs Leicester City, Premier League
30,561  33
3
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
25,284  10
DailyEdge
1
A Japanese student is being hailed as a style icon for wearing an old Ireland jersey out and about
28,676  5
2
How Serena Williams is helping end the absolute scam that is women's razors
8,342  6
3
Niall Horan's Irish mate went viral after fans spotted him having the time of his LIFE at an LA gig
4,602  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
BREATH TESTS
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
COURTS
'I understand people can relapse, but you have to be honest': Inside Dublin's drug treatment court
'I understand people can relapse, but you have to be honest': Inside Dublin's drug treatment court
Farmer jailed over refusal to obey orders not to trespass on land
Youth charged with murder of Louth teenager Cameron Reilly is released on bail
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ reunite Cork grandparents with coin from their wedding 27 years ago
Gardaí reunite Cork grandparents with coin from their wedding 27 years ago
Driver caught doing 156kph in 80kph zone
Two men arrested over use of skimming device on ATM
DUBLIN
'Living with your parents in your late 20s isn't not going to kill you but itâs uncomfortable, itâs stifling'
'Living with your parents in your late 20s isn't not going to kill you but it’s uncomfortable, it’s stifling'
Young woman shot in leg in Ballymun
Family who spent night at garda station secure temporary accommodation after 'traumatic few days'
CORK
All-Ireland semi switch-up means nightmare clash avoided for Cork dual stars
All-Ireland semi switch-up means nightmare clash avoided for Cork dual stars
Over 10k raised for Cork mother of six left homeless by California wildfires
As it happened: Cork City v Rosenborg, Europa League qualifying third round

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie