Monday 22 October, 2018
POLL: How will you vote in the blasphemy referendum?

Friday is Presidential election day, but there’s also a referendum on blasphemy.

By Aisling O'Rourke Monday 22 Oct 2018, 8:28 AM
1 hour ago 15,767 Views 57 Comments
THE COUNTRY WILL go to the polls on Friday, but there’s more to be decided on then our next President.

Voters will also be asked what do to about Ireland’ blasphemy laws in a referendum on the issue.

At present, the Constitution says that publishing or saying something blasphemous is an offence punishable under law.

Blasphemy is currently a criminal offence and Friday’s referendum will decide if the Constitution should continue to say that publishing or saying something blasphemous is illegal.

If the referendum is passed, the Oireachtas will be able to change the law so that blasphemy is no longer an offence.

How will you be voting:


Poll Results:





