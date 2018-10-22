POLL: How will you vote in the blasphemy referendum?

THE COUNTRY WILL go to the polls on Friday, but there’s more to be decided on then our next President.

Voters will also be asked what do to about Ireland’ blasphemy laws in a referendum on the issue.

At present, the Constitution says that publishing or saying something blasphemous is an offence punishable under law.

Blasphemy is currently a criminal offence and Friday’s referendum will decide if the Constitution should continue to say that publishing or saying something blasphemous is illegal.

If the referendum is passed, the Oireachtas will be able to change the law so that blasphemy is no longer an offence.

How will you be voting:

