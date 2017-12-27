The Rubberbandits are so famous in Limerick that An Post managed to deliver this letter to Blindboy

IT WAS ONLY a few days ago that we were putting forward the theory that An Postâ€™s delivery skills rival that of the big man himself.

And on Christmas Eve we got further proof that the Limerick division is keeping standards up on vaguely-addressed letters.

On Christmas night, The Rubberbandits revealed on Twitter that this letter successfully arrived in the post for Blindboy

Source: @Rubberbandits

Fair play indeed.

The iconic plastic bags have always masked their identity to the wider public â€“ something Blindboy has spoken about on his podcast â€“ but it appears An Post Limerick know all and see all.

It quickly went viral on Facebook as well, and had people sharing their own miracle deliveries this Christmas

Source: @dkelly_11

Probably the most comparable letter to Blindboyâ€™s in 2017 was this

Source: Twitter/@campaignforleo

Thatâ€™s a sure sign of name recognition right there.

DailyEdge is on Instagram!

Written by David Elkin and posted on DailyEdge.ie