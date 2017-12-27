The Rubberbandits are so famous in Limerick that An Post managed to deliver this letter to Blindboy

IT WAS ONLY a few days ago that we were putting forward the theory that An Postâ€™s delivery skills rival that of the big man himself.
And on Christmas Eve we got further proof that the Limerick division is keeping standards up on vaguely-addressed letters.
On Christmas night, The Rubberbandits revealed on Twitter that this letter successfully arrived in the post for Blindboy
Fair play indeed.
The iconic plastic bags have always masked their identity to the wider public â€“ something Blindboy has spoken about on his podcast â€“ but it appears An Post Limerick know all and see all.
It quickly went viral on Facebook as well, and had people sharing their own miracle deliveries this Christmas
Probably the most comparable letter to Blindboyâ€™s in 2017 was this
Thatâ€™s a sure sign of name recognition right there.
