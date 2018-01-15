Poll: How are you feeling on this 'Blue Monday'?

YOU WILL HAVE heard that the second working Monday of the year (today) is supposed to be the most depressing of the year.
The ‘Blue Monday’ phenomenon emerged from a supposedly scientific formula that factors in the time elapsed since Christmas, financial woes, winter weather and so on to declare this as a particularly grim day for most people.
Reporter Gavan Reilly once put this theory to bed with his sound analysis – you can read it here.
But there is no denying that Mondays can be a struggle for many – and Mondays in January more so.
How are you feeling today?
As we don’t expect everyone fits into one of five categories, feel free to tell us in the comments how your mood is today – and if you have any tricks that cheer you up.
