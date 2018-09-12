This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
How is Bob Woodward's book on the Trump presidency selling in Ireland?

Dubray Books said that the book sold faster on the day of its release than Fire and Fury did.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 12 Sep 2018, 4:20 PM
54 minutes ago 3,508 Views 25 Comments
Fear: Trump in the White House on sale at Elliott Bay Book Company in Seattle.
Image: Paul Christian Gordon
Image: Paul Christian Gordon

THE BOOK ‘FEAR’, written by acclaimed journalist Bob Woodward, has been on sale in Ireland since yesterday.

The much-anticipated book is selling fast in some stores, but other booksellers are concerned about ‘Trump fatigue’.

Extraordinary extracts of ‘Fear: Trump in the White House’ by Woodward – who has written books about eight US presidents, including President Richard Nixon and the Watergate scandal – were published last week.

The extracts painted a picture of a White House in disarray: claims include one that a top adviser removed documents from the President’s desk to stop Trump signing it.

In the US, the book has become the fourth biggest-selling book on Amazon for 2018 and has also made it onto Barnes & Noble’s online bestsellers’ list.

The book’s publishers Simon & Schuster told CNN that it’s printing 1 million copies of the book to meet the “extraordinary” demand. 

In response to a request from TheJournal.ie Dubray Books said that yesterday, its stores sold twice the amount of copies of Fear than was sold of Michael Wolff’s Fear and Fury on its opening day.

“It’s certainly our fastest selling non-fiction title so far this year,” a spokesperson said.

In contrast, Charlie Byrne’s Bookshop, located on Middle Street, Galway, probably won’t stock the book at all and will just order in copies if they’re requested.

“We’ve been inundated with Trump books,” a spokesperson for the store told TheJournal.ie. ”It’s not something we’re going to stock.”

“The first Trump book, Fire and Fury, sold out at a fast pace – after that there there was a slow down [on the sales of books about Trump]. Which is a shame because this book is by a far more recognisable author than Wolff, and seems to be more journalistic. But this doesn’t have the same demand.”

He says that this could be to do with “fatigue” with Trump news stories, as well as all the books there have been about Trump’s White House.

“Now that may not be the same for Hodges Figgis and Dubray and other book stores,” he adds. “They’d have a different audience.”

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, a spokesperson for Eason said: “There is definitely an interest and appetite for the book ‘Fear: Trump in the White House’ by Bob Woodward, from our customers at Eason. 

We can confirm it was our bestselling book on release date and we are expecting strong sales again today. We anticipate this will be maintained over the coming days.

Next Tuesday, the nationwide sales figures for ‘Fear: Trump in the White House’ will be released.

