Investigation launched after elderly man's body found in Donegal house

GARDAÍ IN DONEGAL are investigating the circumstances of the death of a 71-year-old man in Donegal last night.

The man was found in a house in the Garryharry area of Letterkenny late last night and was pronounced dead by emergency services.

Gardaí say the alarm was raised when a car associated with the man was earlier found abandoned in the nearby Kirkstown area.

Investigating officers remain at the scene of the house and the local Coroner and Office of the State Pathologist have been notified.

The elderly man’s body remains at the scene and it will be removed to the mortuary at Letterkenny General Hospital later today where a post-mortem will take place.

Gardaí say the results of that post-mortem will determine the nature of the garda investigation into the man’s death.