  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 21 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Over 100 schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram freed

110 schoolgirls in Dapchi, northeast Nigeria were kidnapped just over a month ago.

By AFP Wednesday 21 Mar 2018, 1:22 PM
1 hour ago 3,449 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3916004
In this photo taken earlier this month luggage belonging to the kidnapped girls remains in the dormitory in the Government Girls Science and Technical College Dapchi, Nigeria.
Image: AP Photo/Jossy Ola
In this photo taken earlier this month luggage belonging to the kidnapped girls remains in the dormitory in the Government Girls Science and Technical College Dapchi, Nigeria.
In this photo taken earlier this month luggage belonging to the kidnapped girls remains in the dormitory in the Government Girls Science and Technical College Dapchi, Nigeria.
Image: AP Photo/Jossy Ola

BOKO HARAM ISLAMISTS who kidnapped 110 schoolgirls in Dapchi, northeast Nigeria, just over a month ago have so far returned 101 of the students to the town, the government said today.

Information Minister Lai Mohammed said the girls were released “unconditionally”.

“No money changed hands,” he told reporters in the capital, Abuja.

He added:

“As of now, the number (of girls confirmed to have been released) has increased to 101.”

Fatima Gremah, 13, who was among those released, earlier told reporters: “Boko Haram said we were lucky we were young and also Muslims.

“One of us who is a Christian has been left behind. They said they would keep her until she converted.

“If she converts, they will release her. She is the only one among us left behind.”

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari said last week the government had “chosen negotiation” to secure the return of the Dapchi girls rather than use military force.

Mohammed had earlier said their release was the result of “back-channel efforts” with the help of “some friends of the country”, without elaborating.

Military operations in and around Dapchi had been suspended “to ensure free passage” of the girls and also to ensure “that lives were not lost”, he added.

Nigeria’s presidency said separately the girls were in the custody of the country’s intelligence agency, the Department of State Services.

‘Five died en route’

The Dapchi kidnapping on 19 February brought back painful memories of a similar abduction in Chibok in April 2014, when more than 200 girls were taken.

Aisha Alhaji Deri, a 16-year-old student who was among those kidnapped in Dapchi, told reporters they were not mistreated during their time in captivity.

But she added:

“When we were being taken away, five of us died on the way.

They brought us back this morning, dropped us outside the motor park and said we should all go home and not go to the military because they will claim to have rescued us.

Fatima Gremah and another girl, Amira Adamu Mohammed, 16, both also said they were not mistreated and were given food to cook.

Fatima indicated they were held on an island on Lake Chad, which is a known stronghold for fighters loyal to Boko Haram factional leader Abu Mus’ab al-Barnawi.

‘Three days by boat’

“They just told us on Saturday to get onto boats. We spent three days on the water before coming to shore, then they put us in vehicles and said they were taking us back home,” she said.

Parents earlier told AFP the girls were brought back to Dapchi in nine vehicles at about 8.00 am. Some of the students headed to their homes in surrounding villages.

Bashir Manzo, who heads a parents’ support group in Dapchi, said:

“These girls were not accompanied by any security personnel.

Their abductors brought them, dropped them outside the school and left, without talking to anyone.

Parents in the remote town said the girls had been taken for medical check-ups after their ordeal.

Kidnapping as strategy

Boko Haram has used kidnapping as a weapon of war during its nearly nine-year insurgency which has claimed at least 20,000 lives and made more than two million others homeless.

The Islamic State (IS) group affiliate has not claimed responsibility for the abduction but given the location, Barnawi and his fighters have been blamed.

In August 2015, IS publicly backed Barnawi as leader of Boko Haram, or Islamic State West Africa Province, over Abubakar Shekau, whose supporters carried out the Chibok abduction.

Analysts have attributed a financial motive to the Dapchi kidnapping given government ransom payments made to Boko Haram to secure the release of some of the captives from Chibok.

Yesterday, Amnesty International claimed that the military ignored repeated warnings about the movements of Boko Haram fighters before the kidnapping.

The military rejected the allegation, calling it an “outright falsehood”.

Similar claims were made about the hours leading up to the abduction of 219 mostly Christian girls from Chibok, which brought sustained worldwide attention on the conflict for the first time.

The Chibok abduction also triggered a global campaign for their release, spearheaded by the US former first lady Michelle Obama.

There was no similar campaign for the Dapchi girls.

Since May 2016, 107 Chibok girls have escaped, been found or been released as part of a government-brokered deal with the jihadists.

© – AFP 2018

Read: ‘Some’ girls kidnapped from school by Boko Haram freed by ‘gallant officers’

Read: Chibok girl abducted by Boko Haram in 2014 rescued

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Teenage cyclist killed after being hit by minibus
73,971  24
2
Student shooter dead and two injured in shooting at US high school in Maryland
61,000  85
3
Retirement: 'For the first time in nearly forty years I could openly admit that I didn't believe in God'
54,419  129
Fora
1
'Starting a business affects your health and your family life - people don't realise that'
430  0
2
After another rejection, Johnny Ronan's plans for a Dublin skyscraper are almost dead
353  0
3
'Historic gems' like Dublin's Custom House should just be used for tourism
208  0
The42
1
Reading's Liam Kelly declines Ireland call-up to keep England options open
29,152  63
2
The Rugby Show: Rating the Irish Grand Slam winners' performances
28,806  15
3
'He took on a sinking ship, the thing was in a state' - Carlow's rising to end 33-year promotion wait
19,784  11
DailyEdge.ie
1
Holly and Phil talk about Ant McPartlin's drink-driving after viewers demand it
41,681  5
2
Cliona from Room To Improve is standing up for John the builder after Sunday's episode
16,045  1
3
People were convinced that Louis Theroux celebrated Ireland's Grand Slam down in Wexford
9,797  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
'I am being used as a scapegoat': Academic who mined Facebook data for Cambridge Analytica
'I am being used as a scapegoat': Academic who mined Facebook data for Cambridge Analytica
Poll: Will you change your behaviour online because of the Cambridge Analytica scandal?
'Your phone is a data goldmine': What you can do to protect yourself against data mining
COURTS
Fund secures order requiring 'squatters' to leave Dublin property
Fund secures order requiring 'squatters' to leave Dublin property
Burglar, who almost bled to death after falling through skylight of target building, avoids jail time
Boy whose laptop exploded has €20,000 settlement approved
GARDAí
Policing Authority denies it 'told tales' on garda civilian staff who raised concerns
Policing Authority denies it 'told tales' on garda civilian staff who raised concerns
Link between man who died suddenly and St Patrick's Day crash explored by Gardaí
Equipment stolen from Galway and Mayo Mountain Rescue as cars broken into
DUBLIN
Sexton keen on Australia tour and feels Ireland's freshness told in Grand Slam
Sexton keen on Australia tour and feels Ireland's freshness told in Grand Slam
Pope Francis to celebrate Mass in the Phoenix Park on Sunday, 26 August
There are four counties where the average rent exceeds €1,000 per month

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie