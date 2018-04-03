Suspect device found in Tipperary village estate

GARDAÍ AND BOMB units responded to a bomb scare at an estate in a Tipperary village yesterday.

The alarm was raised at 6.40pm and Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal were called to the scene at Beechgrove, Dundrum, Co Tipperary.

It’s understood that houses in the area were evacuated. A security cordon was also put in place by Gardaí following the discovery of a suspect device.

The area was made safe and the cordon was lifted at 11pm.

The device was removed for further examination and investigations are ongoing, Gardaí said.