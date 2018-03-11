  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 11 March, 2018
Bono 'deeply sorry' and 'furious' about claims of abuse and bullying at charity he co-founded

The One Campaign has admitted that staff were subject to harassment and bullying over a number of years.

By AFP Sunday 11 Mar 2018, 1:28 PM
1 hour ago 7,645 Views 35 Comments
Image: John van Hasselt/Corbis/Getty Images
Image: John van Hasselt/Corbis/Getty Images

U2 FRONTMAN BONO has apologised after claims emerged that workers at his One Campaign charity were subjected to a culture of abuse and bullying.

The 57-year-old said he was “deeply sorry” and “furious” about the allegations and pledged to meet victims to apologise in person.

The advocacy group  detailed a string of incidents, including claims from a married woman who said she was demoted after refusing to have sex with a Tanzanian member of parliament.

“We are all deeply sorry. I hate bullying, can’t stand it,” Bono said in a statement to The Mail on Sunday.

The poorest people in the poorest places being bullied by their circumstance is the reason we set up One.
So to discover last November that there were serious and multiple allegations of bullying in our office in Johannesburg left me and the One board reeling and furious.

The board of directors includes former British prime minister David Cameron, Facebook chief Sheryl Sandberg and African telecoms magnate Mo Ibrahim.

Bono said things had gone “badly wrong” and he needed to “take some responsibility for that”. He added he would like to meet the complainants and “apologise in person”.

The Mail on Sunday also claimed that One failed to pay South African taxes and said it was alleged to have illegally employed foreign workers on tourist visas.

One describes itself as a campaigning and advocacy organisation taking action to end extreme poverty and preventable disease, particularly in Africa.

Bono co-founded the non-governmental organisation in 2004. Its headquarters are in Washington.

The NGO’s president Gayle Smith said she was “troubled” by the allegations.

She said an investigation found evidence of “unprofessional conduct” as well as “bullying and belittling of staff” between late 2011 and 2015.

Lawyers acting for seven former ONE staff last week launched a compensation case, seeking damages for “emotional, physical and psychological abuse”, The Mail on Sunday reported.

© – AFP 2018

Read: Advocacy group – that Bono co-founded – admits staff were bullied and harassed for number of years

Read: Bono said that music has become ‘very girly’ and a lot of people aren’t happy about it

COMMENTS (35)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
