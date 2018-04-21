  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 21 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

What brings visitors into see the Book of Kells? Rain, apparently

It was raining on many of the most popular days at the exhibition last year.

By Sean Murray Saturday 21 Apr 2018, 9:45 AM
1 hour ago 2,245 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3966011
Image: Dylan Madden
Image: Dylan Madden

THE STRONGEST INFLUENCE on days when the most people visited the Book of Kells exhibition in Trinity College was… rain.

According to figures released this week, rain was present across 70% of the ten most visit days at the ten most visited days during the traditional off-peak period of September to May last year.

During the ten busiest days, 80,000 visitors from China, the US and Europe passed through the doors to see the attraction in Trinity College.

The Book of Kells and Old Library Exhibition on the grounds of the college in the centre of Dublin, with an increase of 15.5% on visitor numbers year-on-year bringing in 964,000 people in 2017.

There was a lot more interest in the exhibition in visitors from certain countries, with a 60% increase in the number of visitors from the US, 50% more from Germany, and 33% more from the UK.

The most popular tourism attraction in Ireland last year was the Guinness Storehouse, with 1.7 million passing through its doors.

In all, there just under 10 million overseas visitors to Ireland in 2017, making it another recording breaking year.

Tourism revenue was worth over €5 billion to the Irish economy last year.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'We are really, really devastated': Tributes paid to much loved child psychologist David Carey
91,865  38
2
Swedish DJ Avicii found dead aged 28
76,019  61
3
The world's best photographs have been announced - and a shot of Ireland is part of the winning entry
50,267  36
Fora
1
'My mother prayed to every saint in the world that I wouldn't go to art college'
390  0
2
Debenhams kept posting million-euro losses after emerging from examinership
349  0
3
The boss of Supermac's wants robots to help run his fast food empire
130  0
The42
1
'I was with Munster for 13 years and my appreciation of what I had there has gone through the roof'
36,216  24
2
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
26,331  17
3
Adare Manor to bid for 2026 Ryder Cup after completion of €70 million redesign
20,508  21
DailyEdge
1
Niall Horan got really honest about his life with OCD in a new interview
26,487  1
2
Amy Huberman has come out in support of Together For Yes - here's why that's important
13,508  8
3
Russell Crowe praised Anton Savage for his cutting takedown of David Quinn on The Tonight Show
13,245  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
London man jailed for 16 years over acid attack that melted victims' skin and clothes
London man jailed for 16 years over acid attack that melted victims' skin and clothes
Man who sexually abused young boy after 'working his way' into home jailed for six years
Jury fails to reach verdict in case of man accused of murdering nephew’s friend with a butcher’s knife
GARDAí
Woman rescued after falling from cliffs at Howth Head
Woman rescued after falling from cliffs at Howth Head
Public appeal to find Cork teenager missing since Sunday
Search underway after armed robbery at bank in Roscommon
CORK
Man airlifted from top of Blarney Castle following cardiac arrest
Man airlifted from top of Blarney Castle following cardiac arrest
Cork v Mayo, Dublin v Galway - Last four name sides for huge day of league action
Cork city's car ban 'grand experiment' could end after just three weeks
COURT
Jury convicts former New York nanny of murdering two children aged two and six
Jury convicts former New York nanny of murdering two children aged two and six
Man goes on trial accused of serial rape of his younger sister
Man accused of attempted killing of wife with hammer is suffering from a mental illness, court told

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie