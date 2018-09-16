This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 16 September, 2018
Bookies raiders armed with hammers leave empty handed after struggle with staff and customer

Gardaí are looking to trace the three suspects after the robbery attempt, where footage has been shared on social media.

By Sean Murray Sunday 16 Sep 2018, 2:55 PM
1 hour ago 8,642 Views 17 Comments
File photo. Gardaí have appealed for witnesses following the incident.
Image: Shutterstock/abd
Image: Shutterstock/abd

GARDAÍ IN MAYFIELD in Cork are investigating after an attempted robbery of a bookmakers at Crestfield in Glanmire at around 6,30pm yesterday evening.

Footage shared on social media shows three men wearing balaclavas entering the premises and proceeding to struggle with a staff member as well as a member of the public as the pair attempted to fight them off.

“Two [were] reported to be carrying hammers and one [was] reported to have a possible shotgun,” a garda spokesperson told TheJournal.ie

Following the struggle in the premises, they left empty-handed in a waiting black car.

Detectives have made an appeal for the public’s help in tracing the suspects.

They are particularly keen on any information or witness accounts of the three male suspects in the Riverstown, Glanmire area between 6pm and 7pm yesterday.

Gardaí are also seeking any mobile phone or dashcam footage from the Riverstown/Glanmire/Sallybrook area between 6pm and 7pm yesterday.

As well as that they are looking for any witnesses to suspicious activity by a black saloon car – an Audi A4 or a VW Passat- in the same area at that time. 

Anyone with information is urged to call Mayfield Garda Station on 021 455 8510, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

    Bookies raiders armed with hammers leave empty handed after struggle with staff and customer
