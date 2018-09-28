This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 28 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Boris Johnson sets out his 'Super Canada' Brexit plan

The plan will put pressure on Theresa May ahead of the Conservative Party conference.

By AFP Friday 28 Sep 2018, 9:24 AM
1 hour ago 6,543 Views 33 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4258500
Boris Johnson says the Chequers plan is a "moral and intellectual humiliation".
Image: Victoria Jones
Boris Johnson says the Chequers plan is a
Boris Johnson says the Chequers plan is a "moral and intellectual humiliation".
Image: Victoria Jones

BRITISH FORMER FOREIGN secretary Boris Johnson has unveiled his vision for Brexit, urging Prime Minister Theresa May to “chuck” her so-called Chequers plan for a “Super Canada” trade deal.

The ardent Brexiteer, who resigned from the government in July over the issue, described her current proposals for Britain’s future relationship with the EU as a “moral and intellectual humiliation”.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Johnson outlined a six-point alternative plan, that would scrap a backstop agreement struck with the European Union last December over the contentious Irish border.

He argued that adopting technology and making customs checks away from the frontier would prevent a return to a hard border — a sticking point in negotiations and a key factor in May’s proposal.

Johnson called for Britain and the EU to negotiate a free trade agreement — dubbed “Super Canada” — mirroring the deal the bloc signed with Ottawa in 2016.

It removed the vast majority of customs duties on exports crossing the Atlantic.

He conceded that negotiating such an agreement, which would aim for mutual recognition of standards to keep goods moving and also include services, may require extending any Brexit transition period beyond 2020. 

“This is the moment to change the course of the negotiations and (to) do justice to the ambitions and potential of Brexit,” Johnson wrote in the 4,500-word article.

we have the chance to get it right, and I am afraid that future generations will not lightly forgive us if we fail.

His intervention, on the eve of the Conservative Party conference — where he will address a fringe event on Tuesday — is set to increase pressure on embattled leader May.

She has proposed the UK follow EU rules in trade in goods after Brexit, to protect manufacturing supply lines and avoid the hard border.

The plan, forged in July at May’s country retreat Chequers, has faced strong opposition in her Conservative party and criticism in Brussels, but May has repeatedly vowed to stick with it.

Johnson reiterated the proposal was a “democratic disaster” that would “cheat the electorate” and leave Britain “half in, half out” of Europe.

Reports earlier this week suggested more than half of the cabinet now favour a Canada-style agreement, with Brexit expected to overshadow the divided party’s annual gathering starting Sunday.

Britain is set to leave the EU next March, with both sides agreeing that a provisional divorce deal, comprising assurances on the Irish border among other things, must be reached by mid-November.

© – AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (33)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Data of hundreds of farmers paid for taking part in government scheme leaked
    20,767  29
    Fora
    1
    		The consumer watchdog has concerns about a 'natural monopoly' in the Irish waste sector
    28  0
    The42
    1
    		Ostracised former Pro Bowler who protested with Kaepernick finally lands at new NFL team
    7,766  4
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Let's talk about... the letter I was meant to receive ten years after I wrote it to myself
    777  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Hundreds of people in Blanchardstown have queued for doughnuts over the last two days
    Hundreds of people in Blanchardstown have queued for doughnuts over the last two days
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    PROPERTY
    Draft guidelines on urban development 'facilitate developers at expense of public'
    Draft guidelines on urban development 'facilitate developers at expense of public'
    Average asking price for 3-bed semi-d is €268,000 nationally or €375,000 in Dublin
    Over 4,000 mortgages approved last month, with lots of people switching
    COURTS
    Case that could block 410 gardaÃ­ from getting promoted hears inappropriate questions asked at sergeant interview
    Case that could block 410 gardaí from getting promoted hears inappropriate questions asked at sergeant interview
    Student whose Leaving Cert results were wrongly totted up wins her case in the High Court
    The parents of a Sligo girl, who died in hospital after taking ill in a restaurant, are suing the HSE
    GARDAí
    Staff return to mail centre after two people report skin irritation
    Staff return to mail centre after two people report skin irritation
    Man arrested at Dublin Airport for chasing plane onto tarmac after missing his flight
    Three arrested after machine gun, pistol and ammunition seized in Longford
    DUBLIN
    The national average rent is now almost â¬1,100 per month
    The national average rent is now almost €1,100 per month
    Higgins says he is 'totally open' to transparency in the President's expenses, says he feels fitter than in 2011
    An insider guide to the most delicious vegan food in Dublin - from burgers to buddha bowls

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie