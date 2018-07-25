Teenage boy arrested near Liverpool after 14-year-old girl dies after taking drugs

A TEENAGE BOY has been arrested after a 14-year-old girl died in Wirral, near Liverpool.

The girl died after taking what police believe were illegal drugs.

Paramedics were called to an address in Greasby at 1.45am today following reports that the girl had collapsed. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem will be held to establish the cause of death and a 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of supplying or offering to supply an unspecified controlled drug, Merseyside Police said.

Detective Inspector Paul Parry of Merseyside Police said:

“This is a terribly tragic incident which has resulted in the death of a 14 year-old girl.

“We want people to think carefully before they consider taking drugs – it is not only illegal to buy and sell drugs, but taking illegal substances can also be very dangerous and potentially fatal. People taking these drugs don’t know what’s in them, where they’ve come from or what effects they may have.

“We know that children sometimes use and share drugs, largely because they are afraid of taking them on their own, but they need to understand that by passing a Class A drug on to another child amounts to supplying.

“Other children also take them through peer pressure and parents need to reassure their children that it is the right thing to say ‘No’ and resist this pressure as we wouldn’t want another family to go through what this young girl’s family are going through.”