Wednesday 4 April, 2018
Boy rescued after getting stuck inside stone monument in park in England

West Midlands Fire Service attended the scene and removed the boy from the monument.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 4 Apr 2018, 2:02 PM
1 hour ago
Image: West Midlands Fire Service via Twitter
Image: West Midlands Fire Service via Twitter

A YOUNG BOY has been rescued after getting stuck inside a stone monument at a National Trust property in England.

Max Morgan was cut free from the monument in the grounds of Wightwick Manor near Wolverhampton after his leg got trapped.

Speaking to the BBC, Morgan’s father George said the family had pictures of Max inside the same monument which were taken when he was about two or three years old.

West Midlands Fire Service attended the scene at around 3.30pm yesterday after the boy got stuck.

The father praised “the quick thinking of the emergency services”.

The BBC says the emergency services team used an abrasive wheel to cut the stone in half before the boy was examined by paramedics.

George Morgan said Max was later taken to A&E. He was found to only have some bruising to his leg.

“We are National Trust members and I’ve got pictures of Max from when he was two or three in the same hole but I think he has grown a bit more in the last few months,” Morgan said.

“We just want to say a big thank you to the firefighters, NHS workers and paramedics who helped him,” he said.

