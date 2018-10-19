'I didn't want to be witness to a young life being taken': State honours courageous citizens with National Bravery Awards

21 PEOPLE WERE honoured by the State today for their bravery and their courage and who risked “their own safety to protect their fellow citizens.”

The event was held in the Farlmleigh House in the Phoenix Park, Dublin where the Comhairle na Mire Gaile gave out the awards.

Krista Valteris (13) and Keisha Moloney (12) saved a 6-year-old boy from drowning in Co Carlow in a muck-filled pond. Krista leaped into the water to bring the boy ashore, where Keisha used CPR to revive him.

Waterford man Kelvin Kearns, from Kilmeade, rescued a drowning elderly driver from an overturned car that had come off the road.

We talked to some of the award honourees about their experiences.