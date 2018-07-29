PHOTOS: Check out these great shots from the Bray Air Display

TENS OF THOUSANDS of people are attending the Bray Air Display today.

The second day of the popular annual event, which is supported by the Irish Aviation Authority, is taking place in Co Wicklow.

The Irish Air Corps and the British RAF Red Arrows are among those taking part, as well as a host of classic and modern planes and helicopters.

Up to 140,000 people attended over the two days, organisers said.

Here are some shots of the action, captured by Marc Oâ€™Sullivan:

Source: Marc O'Sullivan

Source: Marc O'Sullivan

Source: Marc O'Sullivan

Source: Marc O'Sullivan

Source: Marc O'Sullivan

Source: Marc O'Sullivan

Source: Marc O'Sullivan

And some more photos from Joseph Keogh:

Source: Joseph Keogh

Source: Joseph Keogh

Source: Joseph Keogh

Source: Joseph Keogh