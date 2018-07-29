This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 29 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

PHOTOS: Check out these great shots from the Bray Air Display

The second day of the event is taking place in Co Wicklow.

By Ã“rla Ryan Sunday 29 Jul 2018, 5:14 PM
1 hour ago 9,879 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4153970

TENS OF THOUSANDS of people are attending the Bray Air Display today.

The second day of the popular annual event, which is supported by the Irish Aviation Authority, is taking place in Co Wicklow.

The Irish Air Corps and the British RAF Red Arrows are among those taking part, as well as a host of classic and modern planes and helicopters.

Up to 140,000 people attended over the two days, organisers said.

Here are some shots of the action, captured by Marc Oâ€™Sullivan:

NO FEE BRAY AIR SHOW 17 Source: Marc O'Sullivan

NO FEE BRAY AIR SHOW 13 Source: Marc O'Sullivan

NO FEE BRAY AIR SHOW 10 Source: Marc O'Sullivan

NO FEE BRAY AIR SHOW 6 Source: Marc O'Sullivan

NO FEE BRAY AIR SHOW 5 Source: Marc O'Sullivan

NO FEE BRAY AIR SHOW 3 Source: Marc O'Sullivan

NO FEE BRAY AIR SHOW 4 Source: Marc O'Sullivan

And some more photos from Joseph Keogh:

JKEO3652 Source: Joseph Keogh

IMG_1503 Source: Joseph Keogh

JKEO3323 Source: Joseph Keogh

IMG_1526 Source: Joseph Keogh

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ã“rla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Quiz: Can you tell where this Irish place is?
57,387  31
2
FactCheck: Is Ireland really the most corrupt nation in the western world?
56,313  90
3
Why men say they've had more lifetime sexual partners than women
37,280  60
Fora
1
'We need to defend ourselves': Dairy's in-your-face play to woo Irish millenials
476  0
2
How food and drink firms get their brands onto the 'shop window' that is the airline trolley
292  0
3
'Dublin is not a low-rise city - it's even lower than that'
204  0
The42
1
As It Happened: Cork v Limerick, All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final
107,721  73
2
Katie Taylor obliterates overmatched Kimberly Connor to defend world titles
67,530  52
3
McCarthy's point saves Clare to force draw with Galway in All-Ireland semi-final thriller
36,585  63
DailyEdge
1
GardaÃ­ investigating threats made against woman wrongly accused of running Bloggers Unveiled
29,024  48
2
Is adding in your Myers-Briggs personality type the game-changer your Tinder needs?
8,821  0
3
Can You Guess The Price Of These Products From Brown Thomas?
7,049  6

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â‚¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â‚¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
COURTS
Man jailed for 'horrifying' knife attack on his ex-wife
Man jailed for 'horrifying' knife attack on his ex-wife
Teen who caused â‚¬50,000 in damage to detention centre jailed for four years
Man who had sex with 14-year-old neighbour has sentence delayed
GARDAÃ­
FactCheck: Is Ireland really the most corrupt nation in the western world?
FactCheck: Is Ireland really the most corrupt nation in the western world?
Watchdog still in talks with gardaÃ­ over members' compliance with ethics laws
Tributes paid to 25-year-old man stabbed to death in Waterford
DUBLIN
Three people rescued after yacht gets into difficulty
Three people rescued after yacht gets into difficulty
Poll: Would you visit the U2 centre?
'I went to rob it as a joke. I didn't mean it': Post office raider jailed for two and a half years

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie