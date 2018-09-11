Man (30s) charged with fatal shooting at Bray boxing club at special evening court sitting

GardaÃ­ at the scene of the shooting in June.

GardaÃ­ at the scene of the shooting in June.

A MAN IN his 30s has appeared before a special sitting of Bray District Court this evening, charged with the murder of a man at Bray boxing club earlier this year.

Bobby Messitt (50), an innocent bystander, was shot dead in the incident on 5 June.

Two other people were injured, including boxing coach Pete Taylor.

The man was arrested on Friday and held at Bray Garda Station, where he was detainedÂ under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

He was charged at 10.30pm this evening before the Bray District Court.

A woman in her 20s who was arrested on Saturday in connection with the incident has been released without charge.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.