  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 27 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Significant increase in bread production' as consumers pick shelves dry in anticipation of The Beast

The nation’s sudden appetite for retail bread therapy shows no signs of abating.

By Cianan Brennan Tuesday 27 Feb 2018, 4:36 PM
1 hour ago 11,937 Views 46 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3875112

shutterstock_1026072895 Source: Shutterstock/Eka Wong

IRELAND HAS GONE bread mad (Brad? Mead?).

With the polar vortex known as The Beast from the East imminently expected to leave all corners of the land covered in snow, social media has been awash with posts showing supermarket shelves stripped bare of essentials like bread, milk, fuel, and fresh vegetables and food produce.

And the yeast-product enthusiasm, which kicked off with gusto yesterday evening, showed no sign of abating this afternoon. No sooner were shelves restocked than they’ve been depleted by the hordes of ravenous bread-piranha.

IMG-20180227-WA0000 SuperValu in Palmerstown this afternoon Source: Jenny Russell

Not that the various retailers, nor the bread producers, have been slow on the uptake. They appear to be well aware there’s a bread rush afoot.

A spokesman for bread suppliers Johnston, Mooney and O’Brien told TheJournal.ie that the company has “significantly increased our production to meet the dramatic increase in sales being experienced” due to the “unprecedented demand levels experienced yesterday and today”.

Image uploaded from iOS Dunnes Stores on St Stephen's Green this afternoon Source: Nicky Ryan/TheJournal.ie

We will continue to monitor demand over the coming days and react accordingly, within available capacity, to ensure market demand for our products is fully met.

Two of the other main bread producers, Pat the Baker and Brennans Bread, could not be reached for a statement this afternoon. Possibly because every available hand is being utilised to maximise dough output before Thursday.

Demand

It’s understood however that both suppliers have radically increased bread production however in the face of the current demand.

Meanwhile, Tesco says it has increased the availability of its “core grocery essentials” in the face of the unprecedented demand – the company has upped its bread availability by 20% and its supplies of milk, fuel, and fresh food by 10% overnight.

“Tesco has increased the number of colleagues working in our in-store bakeries to ensure we have as much fresh bakery available as possible throughout the day,” the company said in a statement, adding that “our teams are working around the clock to ensure that stock reaches our stores to help customers prepare for the bad weather ahead”.

Its stores are also stocking snow grips for shoes and “additional stocks such as radiators and heaters, batteries, bottled water, and de-icing materials”.

SuperValu was unable to give an update on how its stores are faring in the face of demand due to the individual franchised nature of its store network, but reiterated its previous statement: “SuperValu has a plan in place in the event of adverse weather conditions to ensure the availability of stock in store during this period.”

Related Reads

27.02.18 Taoiseach says minister's advice to turn the heating on 24/7 'is not the advice of government'
27.02.18 'Beast from the East is coming our way': Leo says weather advice will be clear about whether to stay home from work
27.02.18 Photos: Temperatures plunge as low as -20 as Europe gets battered by 'the Beast from the East'
Source: Paula/Facebook

‘Monitoring the situation’

We advise the public to contact their local SuperValu stores to check the availability of specific items.

Meanwhile, Lidl Ireland says it will ”be closely monitoring the situation as Storm Emma (the tropical storm from the Iberian peninsula set to combine with The Beast to create the predicted blizzard) approaches Ireland.”

At present all our stores will be open this week as planned. Already we are seeing increased traffic to our stores as people begin to stock up in advance of the storm and we have increased orders and deliveries to meet the rising demand. We will keep customers updated on store closures via our official Facebook page.

Aldi and Dunnes Stores had not replied to a request for comment at the time of publication.

So, broadly speaking, it seems the supermarkets have the situation in hand, or at least are doing their level best to get on top of things.

And if worst comes to worst you could always head to Lidl on Thomas Street in Dublin:

1 Source: Twitter/Lilmizzirish

No shortage of bread there.

With reporting by Nicky Ryan

Read: Taoiseach says minister’s advice to turn the heating on 24/7 ‘is not the advice of government’

Read: ‘Continuous snow’ to hit Ireland as Beast from the East clashes with Storm Emma

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (46)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'Beast from the East is coming our way': Leo says weather advice will be clear about whether to stay home from work
85,833  90
2
Stores seek to reassure customers about bread supplies ahead of Storm Emma
81,781  82
3
Dublin school teacher loses €75,000 case against McDonald's after teenagers insulted him in restaurant
70,802  0
Fora
1
This Dragons' Den investor has just sold his Galway business to a US multinational
707  0
2
The head of the last National Broadband Plan bidder has suddenly resigned
486  0
3
Argos and Virgin Media head the list of firms prosecuted for unsolicited marketing
119  0
The42
1
British boxer dies hours after winning fight
41,906  21
2
Heaslip was often under-appreciated but his professionalism set new standards
32,814  54
3
'A talent hits a target, a genius hits a target nobody else can see' - Van Graan on Conor Murray
26,492  26
DailyEdge.ie
1
OK, you really need to see Saoirse Ronan's extremely patriotic baby bib
8,617  5
2
What to watch on TV tonight: Monday
5,698  1
3
Why won't Irish brands step up to support the brilliant Blindboy Podcast?
5,626  7

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Stuart Olding denies forcing woman to perform oral sex on him
Stuart Olding denies forcing woman to perform oral sex on him
Prosecution alleges father killed six-month-old son by putting tissue in his throat
Dublin school teacher loses €75,000 case against McDonald's after teenagers insulted him in restaurant
HEALTH
'You junkie, you addict' - How stigma can prevent drug users getting the help they need
'You junkie, you addict' - How stigma can prevent drug users getting the help they need
Pharmacists urge people to ensure they have 'supply of essential medicines' before storm hits
Kevin Smith says he had a 'massive' heart attack after a show last night
GARDAí
14 people due in court after drugs sold to undercover gardaÃ­ in Offaly
14 people due in court after drugs sold to undercover gardaí in Offaly
Public appeal to find missing teenage boy
There are 38 garda stations in Munster that can't access the Pulse system
COURT
Man who shows no remorse for raping wife has sentence cut on appeal
Man who shows no remorse for raping wife has sentence cut on appeal
Former Sinn Féin councillor awarded €3,500 in RTÉ defamation case
Man appears in court charged with the murder of 20-year-old man in Sligo at the weekend

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie