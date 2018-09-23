This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 23 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woman who accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault agrees to testify

Kavanaugh is Donald Trump’s nominee the US Supreme Court – but he has to be voted in by the Senate.

By AFP Sunday 23 Sep 2018, 8:15 AM
27 minutes ago 168 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4250123
Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
Image: Sachs Ron/CNP/ABACA
Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
Image: Sachs Ron/CNP/ABACA

THE WOMAN WHOSE sexual assault allegation threatens to bring down President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee has agreed to testify in the Senate, her lawyers said, setting up a dramatic showdown next week.

Christine Blasey Ford’s decision followed days of negotiations and came after Trump turned against her and said her accusation against Judge Brett Kavanaugh could not be true.

After the Senate Judiciary Committee received a message from Ford’s lawyers, several members confirmed she had accepted their committee’s request to testify.

“Dr Blasey Ford will testify next week. She has shown tremendous courage in the face of death threats and harassment and deserves respect as final details for the hearing are worked out,” Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein tweeted.

Hours later, multiple outlets including Politico and The Daily Beast reported the hearing would take place on Thursday, citing sources familiar with a phone call between the committee and Ford’s lawyers.

The committee’s Republican leader Chuck Grassley had wanted the hearing to take place on Wednesday, but Ford asked that it be held on Thursday at the earliest and to be able to call as a witness a man she says was present during the assault.

The tentative deal capped a day of frenetic developments, with time running out for Trump to get his hand-picked conservative judge confirmed – thereby tilting the Supreme Court firmly to the right for years to come – before November elections when Republicans risk losing control of Congress.

Supreme Court Kavanaugh Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley. Source: Andrew Harnik

Earlier, the panel had given the California professor until 2.30pm (18.30 GMT) to decide whether to appear, after she rejected a Friday evening deadline imposed by Grassley.

“Although many aspects of the proposal you provided via email, on (Friday) are fundamentally inconsistent with the committee’s promise of a fair, impartial investigation into her allegations, and we are disappointed with the leaks and the bullying that have tainted the process, we are hopeful that we can reach agreement on details,” read the lawyers’ letter cited by The Washington Post.

The White House criticised Ford for allegedly dithering, and said: “Brett Kavanaugh remains ready, willing and eager to testify as soon as possible.”

Denial

Ford alleges that Kavanaugh drunkenly assaulted her at a party when he was 17, she was 15 and they were attending private schools outside Washington in the 1980s.

Kavanaugh denies knowledge of any such assault and wants to give his side of the story to the committee.

UPI 20180907 Protesters dressed in black veils gather outside the hearing room for Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing. Source: UPI/PA Images

The White House later also pushed back on Ford’s claims.

“One week ago, Dr Christine Ford claimed she was assaulted at a house party attended by four others. Since then, all four of these individuals have provided statements to the Senate Judiciary Committee denying any knowledge of the incident or even having attended such a party,” White House spokesperson Kerri Kupec said.

It came as, after several days of maintaining a relatively neutral posture, Trump on Friday declared that Ford was lying.

“TAKE THE VOTE!” Trump tweeted, blaming “radical left wing politicians” for the controversy.

‘Highly offensive’

According to Trump, the fact that Ford remained silent until now shows the incident probably never happened — even if this runs counter to what experts say is the typical reaction of sexual assault victims afraid or too embarrassed to report.

“I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr Ford was as bad as she says,” Trump tweeted, “charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents.”

UPI 20180907 Senator Cory Booker listens to witness testimony during the final day of the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing. Source: UPI/PA Images

The senior senator for Trump’s Democratic foes, Chuck Schumer, called the president’s logic a “highly offensive misunderstanding of surviving trauma,” while Democratic Senator Feinstein said: “We must treat sexual assault survivors with respect, not bully or try to silence them.”

Even one of Trump’s own Republican senators, Susan Collins – who sits on the Judiciary Committee – said she was “appalled by the president’s tweet.”

Trump’s outburst saw a new #MeToo era hashtag storm the internet, with people – mostly women – sharing why they did not report being assaulted under the Twitter hashtag #WhyIDidntReport.

Ford told the Post she went public with her claims because she felt her “civic responsibility” was “outweighing my anguish and terror about retaliation” after the basic outlines of the story emerged in the media.

Republicans are frustrated over what they say was the deliberate timing of the last-minute revelation of Ford’s allegation, accusing Democrats of seeking to prevent the process from finishing before the midterm elections in a few weeks.

For their part, Democrats say Republicans are mounting an unseemly rush to get Kavanaugh into the nine-member Supreme Court while they still control the legislature.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'May's finest hour': Here's what the UK papers are making of May's speech
    78,308  115
    2
    		Four men arrested after gardaí seize €1.2 million in cash
    49,906  45
    3
    		House in Crumlin occupied as housing activists shut down part of O'Connell Street
    46,770  228
    Fora
    1
    		Nap areas, meatball mounds and a 'tornado' vending machine - behind the scenes at Ikea
    441  0
    2
    		How planners can stop Ireland from turning into an island of zombie towns and villages
    209  0
    3
    		Aer Lingus is building a multimillion-euro training centre - but some staff's future is unclear
    75  0
    The42
    1
    		'He's the only assistant who gets this much publicity. It’s bonkers' - Mick McCarthy on Saipan and Roy Keane
    35,799  124
    2
    		As it happened: Liverpool vs Southampton & Man United vs Wolves, Premier League match tracker
    23,671  21
    3
    		Awesome Aki and Carty class ensures Connacht dominate Scarlets
    22,053  27
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Is Vogue Williams Ireland's answer to Louis Theroux?
    11,768  10
    2
    		Gemma Collins, Rosie Connolly and Victoria Beckham ...it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    5,510  0
    3
    		9 thoughts I had when freaking out over the video for Stay by Shakespear's Sister as a kid
    4,172  6

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and â¬489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Protection of hen harriers could stop multi-million-euro wind farm project in Donegal
    Protection of hen harriers could stop multi-million-euro wind farm project in Donegal
    EU extraditions to Britain should continue until Brexit happens, court rules
    Farmer found guilty after almost 40 dogs chained and neglected on property
    GARDAí
    Four men arrested after gardaÃ­ seize â¬1.2 million in cash
    Four men arrested after gardaí seize €1.2 million in cash
    Investigation launched after shots fired at halting site in Cork
    Security at Áras under review after woman 'walks unchallenged into President's office'
    DUBLIN
    A bid to keep GAA fan haunt the Big Tree serving on match days has been blocked
    A bid to keep GAA fan haunt the Big Tree serving on match days has been blocked
    House in Crumlin occupied as housing activists shut down part of O'Connell Street
    Friday night club action sees semi-final spots booked in Tipp football and Dublin hurling Championships
    CORK
    Following a three-year feud with Cork council, Starbucks has closed its Patrick Street store
    Following a three-year feud with Cork council, Starbucks has closed its Patrick Street store
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses after shots fired at man out walking dog in Cork
    Heading out for Culture Night? Here's our pick of tonight's events

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie