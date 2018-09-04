This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 4 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'There will be sparks': Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court confirmation hearings begin today

Some two dozen witnesses are lined up to argue for and against confirming Kavanaugh.

By AFP Tuesday 4 Sep 2018, 6:20 AM
47 minutes ago 1,750 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4216684
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh
Image: Tom Williams via PA Images
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh
Image: Tom Williams via PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump’s newest Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is expected to face punishing questioning from Democrats this week as he appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee today for the first of up to four days of hearings. 

Some two dozen witnesses are lined up to argue for and against confirming Kavanaugh, who could swing the nine-member high court decidedly in conservatives’ favour for years to come.

Democrats have mobilised heavily to prevent his approval, arguing that while Trump faces investigation for alleged obstruction of justice and possible collusion by his campaign with Russia, he should not be able to choose a judge who could cast a decisive vote in his case.

Four days of hearings

When Kavanaugh appears today for the first day of hearings, Democrats aim to show that his record as a judge and a former White House legal counsel is coloured by extremist views.

They are especially concerned that his vote might allow the Supreme Court to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade case, which gave women the right to have an abortion.

They are also concerned about his views that the president should be immune from investigation and prosecution while in office – issues that could come before the Supreme Court if Special Counsel Robert Mueller determines Trump violated laws.

“President Trump promised to appoint justices who would automatically overturn Roe v Wade, and be pro-gun,” Senator Dianne Feinstein, senior Democrat on the committee, said on Friday. 

“We have no reason to doubt that Kavanaugh would fulfill that promise.”

“There will be sparks at this hearing,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal, another Democrat on the committee.

“The stakes are so high.”

aa People gathering outside Foley Square on 26 August to protest against Brett Kavanaugh's nomination Source: Erik McGregor via PA Images

Strong Republican roots

Kavanaugh, a 53-year-old conservative Catholic from a wealthy Washington suburb, has the backing of powerful right-wing judicial groups and deeply religious evangelical Christians – both of which are key constituents of the Republican voter base.

“How did Donald Trump get 82% of the evangelical Christian vote? … Because of the Supreme Court,” noted University of Virginia political scientist Larry Sabato.

Kavanaugh began his career as a clerk to Anthony Kennedy, the justice long considered a critical swing vote on the Supreme Court, who retired at the end of July.

In the 1990s he worked with special prosecutor Kenneth Starr in his probe of Democratic president Bill Clinton’s affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, which led to Clinton’s impeachment trial.

In 2001 he joined President George Bush’s White House legal team, where his role in key terrorism-related decisions, such as permitting the torture of detainees, remains unclear.

As a US Court of Appeals judge in Washington for the past 11 years, Kavanaugh has ruled and written on some of the nation’s most sensitive cases, including when he opposed the Affordable Care Act, the signature health reform of President Barack Obama that Trump has sought to dismantle.

“There is no one in America more qualified for this position and no one more deserving,” Trump said in announcing Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, left, walks up the Capitol's Senate steps with Vice President Mike Pence Source: Tom Williams via PA Images

Trump probe at issue

Kavanaugh’s record of court opinions and legal analyses shows a mainstream conservative opposed to abortion, supportive of corporations against regulation, and – despite his work in the Clinton case – holding beliefs that a sitting president should not be distracted by legal proceedings against him.

“The elephant in the room [on] Tuesday is going to be the president’s implication as an unindicted co-conspirator in very, very serious criminal wrongdoing,” said Blumenthal.

He was referring to the assertion by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen in a recent plea deal that then-candidate Trump had directed him in late 2016 to make a payment to an adult film star in possible violation of election law.

Democrats are also angry that the Trump administration has not released all the records of Kavanaugh’s work while he was in the White House.

But Republicans insist that his judicial history shows a fully qualified jurist able to see all sides of the law.

“The American Bar Association ‘has determined by a unanimous vote that Judge Kavanaugh is Well Qualified … its highest possible rating,’” Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said in a tweet on Friday. 

Democrats have hoped that one or more Republican senators in favour of abortion rights, particularly moderate Susan Collins, would oppose him.

He needs 50 votes for confirmation, and 47 Republicans have indicated their support, with 41 Democrats announcing their opposition, the Politico website reported.

But Collins has appeared to accept Kavanaugh’s pledge that he respects established court precedent, which would include the Roe v Wade ruling.

And some Democrats, particularly those in states won by Trump, see Kavanaugh’s approval as unavoidable and have signalled they could vote for him to appease their constituents.

- © AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Volunteers have restored Bray Head's huge WWII 'Eire' sign
    55,044  53
    2
    		Over half of people in North would back Irish unity after Brexit
    54,651  151
    3
    		Poll: Do you plan to attend an anti-Trump protest?
    41,722  176
    Fora
    1
    		Premier Inn is opening its first Dublin city-centre hotel in this long-vacant George's Street building
    1,581  0
    2
    		'An unwanted end' – Murphy & Gunn is closing in Milltown after 50 years selling BMWs
    1,345  0
    3
    		What we know about Pat McDonagh's Clare forecourt and its fake-letter planning controversy
    577  0
    The42
    1
    		Martin O'Neill confirms Harry Arter to take break from international football
    34,846  60
    2
    		'Ed Woodward won 2-0': Mourinho dedicates win to United executive after plane protest
    33,861  12
    3
    		O'Neill defends McClean after controversial Rice tweet
    27,816  38
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Roxanne Pallett to give her first interview today since leaving Celebrity Big Brother
    12,227  7
    2
    		Hailey Baldwin breaks her silence on engagement to Justin Bieber...it's The Dredge
    10,954  1
    3
    		Rachel Allen issues statement on her son's arrest following €30,000 drug seizure
    10,517  5

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Man dies in single vehicle crash near Tullamore
    Man dies in single vehicle crash near Tullamore
    Gardaí seek help finding missing Dublin teen
    Tribunal fallout, resources, rock-bottom morale - The challenges facing the new Garda Commissioner
    DUBLIN
    Over 9,500 people sign petition to block sale of former Dublin Magdalene Laundry
    Over 9,500 people sign petition to block sale of former Dublin Magdalene Laundry
    Dublin's Jack McCaffrey named All-Ireland final man of the match
    Residents worried about 'high-speed cyclists' on parking protected cycle lanes in Dublin city
    DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL
    DCC's deal for new clamping contractors includes â¬150 fine every time a driver successfully appeals
    DCC's deal for new clamping contractors includes €150 fine every time a driver successfully appeals
    Here's where you can welcome the Dublin winners home
    'D4 is now D30': Signs put up around Dublin to 'promote benefits' of 30km speed limit

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie