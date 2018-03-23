  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 23 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

EU leaders approve guidelines for negotiations on post-Brexit relations and trade talks

However, the major issue of the Irish border still remains unresolved.

By Associated Press Friday 23 Mar 2018, 10:50 AM
1 hour ago 2,871 Views 16 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3919769
EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier and British Prime Minister Theresa May
Image: Jack Taylor
EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier and British Prime Minister Theresa May
EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier and British Prime Minister Theresa May
Image: Jack Taylor

THE EUROPEAN UNION has agreed on guidelines that will govern negotiations on future relations and trade links with Britain after Brexit, almost exactly a year before the country leaves the bloc.

The agreement was hailed as a big step forward by Britain, which only has months to seal sweeping agreements on trade, security and a host of other areas before it ceases to be an EU member.

While chairing a summit of EU leaders in Brussels, European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted that the “EU 27 has adopted guidelines for the future EU-UK relations”.

The document lays out their approach on a variety of matters, including future security, defence and foreign policy ties, as well as the outlines of a future trade deal.

Britain may negotiate trade agreements with other countries, including Ireland, after it officially leaves the bloc at midnight on 29 March 2019, but no pact can enter into force without EU permission before the end of December 2020, after a post-Brexit transition.

During that period, the country will remain part of the tariff-free single market and customs union even though it will be out of all EU decision-making bodies.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said the transition period would give people and businesses time to prepare for life outside the EU, and she welcomed the EU green-light to future trade negotiations.

“I believe there is a new dynamic now in the negotiations,” May said as she left the Brussels summit.

I believe we are approaching this with a spirit of cooperation and a spirit of opportunity for the future as well.

After kissing May’s hand in front of reporters, EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier welcomed the move, saying “we are taking a decisive step in this difficult and extraordinary negotiation”.

Irish issues

The guidelines warn that the road ahead, particularly on trade, will be bumpy and that Britain should not expect to enjoy the close commercial relations it does today.

“Divergence in external tariffs and internal rules as well as an absence of common institutions and a shared legal system, necessitates checks and controls to uphold the integrity of the EU single market as well as of the UK market. This, unfortunately, will have negative economic consequences, in particular in the United Kingdom,” the document said.

The major issue of the Irish border also remains unresolved. Britain and the EU both agree there must be no customs posts or other infrastructure after Brexit between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The two sides have still not agreed on how this can be done.

Minister for European Affairs Helen McEntee said Ireland wants to see progress on the issue by June “at the latest” if a Brexit deal is to be completed by October, as both sides want.

That would give EU parliaments time to ratify it before Britain leaves the EU on 29 March 2019.

Read: Nigel Farage just threw a load of dead fish into the Thames

More: Brexit could increase cost of milk, cheese and eggs by 46%

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'If there's a fire ladder needed in Blanchardstown or Tallaght at 6pm, there will be lives lost'
26,419  47
Fora
1
How injury heartbreak for this former Kilkenny hurler spawned a startup
280  0
The42
1
'It would change the whole Irish rugby pathway' - Men's 7s have World Series shot
13,339  2
DailyEdge.ie
1
Lena Waithe spoke about the allegations levelled at her Master of None co-star Aziz Ansari
3,368  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
40-year-old man to be sentenced in May for harassment of Sharon NÃ­ BheolÃ¡in
40-year-old man to be sentenced in May for harassment of Sharon Ní Bheoláin
Man told gardaí he was 'absolutely not guilty' of murder of Vincent Ryan
Man who exploited young girls ordered not to take part in computer programming course
GARDAí
Investigation launched into fire at apartment block in Waterford
Investigation launched into fire at apartment block in Waterford
No reports of casualties as major fire rages at building complex in north Dublin city
Dublin Fire Brigade warns businesses about advertising scam
DUBLIN
Woman in critical condition after being struck by cyclist in Ranelagh
Woman in critical condition after being struck by cyclist in Ranelagh
Fans warned about websites selling fake Rolling Stones tickets
'All their belongings are gone': Clothes appeal for families affected by Ballymun fire
POLL
Poll: Do you think the MetroLink will be built on time?
Poll: Do you think the MetroLink will be built on time?
Poll: Should politicians be sanctioned for voting against their party?
Poll: Will you attend the Pope's mass in Phoenix Park?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie