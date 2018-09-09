This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
More Irish than the Irish themselves: Huge spike in number of British becoming 'naturalised citizens'

Figures obtained by the senator showed how 529 British people became Irish citizens in the last year.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 9 Sep 2018, 1:25 PM
1 hour ago 11,672 Views 26 Comments
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

FINE GAEL SENATOR Neale Richmond today revealed that the number of British people becoming Irish citizens has grown exponentially in the last year. 

Figures obtained by the senator showed how 529 British people became Irish citizens in the last year.

Richmond said that the result of the Brexit referendum is the only obvious reason behind the big increase. 

He said: “Already we’ve seen a massive increase in applications for passports by eligible citizens living in Northern Ireland and in Great Britain.

“Now, figures released to me by the Department of Justice have shown that increasingly British nationals living here, who don’t qualify for a passport through lineage, are applying for Irish citizenship.

“In 2014 just 51 UK citizens became naturalised Irish citizens. In 2015 this increased marginally to 54 before nearly doubling to 98 in 2016, the year of the Brexit vote.

“However, the number of British nationals becoming naturalised Irish citizens in 2017 has jumped massively to 529.

 “Such a spike is clearly tied to the Brexit referendum and the uncertainty that has prevailed since the vote.

“There over 300,000 British nationals living in the state and it is estimated that about a third of these would not qualify for an Irish passport through lineage.”

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
