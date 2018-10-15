Last-ditch talks between EU and UK reach crisis point as negotiations collapse over issue of Irish border

BREXIT TALKS BETWEEN London and Brussels’ chief negotiators failed to agree a draft divorce settlement last night, after stalling over the issue of the Irish border once again.

It comes just days before a make-or-break European Union summit takes place.

Britain’s Brexit spokesman Dominic Raab made an unannounced trip to the EU capital for talks with his opposite number Michel Barnier, briefly raising hopes that a deal might be in the offing.

But negotiations ended without a breakthrough, including on the issue of trade to and from Northern Ireland, which has emerged as a possible deal breaker.

Diplomatic sources in Brussels confirmed to AFP that negotiations have been suspended until Wednesday, when the leaders of the other 27 EU member states will be in town on the eve of their October summit, which had already been billed as a “moment of truth”.

“We met today [with] Dominic Raab and UK negotiating team. Despite intense efforts, some key issues are still open, including the backstop for IE/NI to avoid a hard border,” Barnier tweeted.

Diplomatic sources confirmed that a meeting of the “diplomatic sherpas” – senior officials representing the leaders of EU members – that had been planned for Monday to review a draft deal has been cancelled.

“The commission informed the ambassadors that no deal was reached today. There will be no further negotiations until the summit,” one source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Substantial progress

Other sources familiar with Barnier’s meeting with EU ambassadors confirmed this, and one added that “certain countries insisted that preparations for a ‘no deal’ be accelerated.”

Raab’s department said “real progress” had been made in some areas, but admitted “there remain a number of unresolved issues relating to the backstop”.

“The UK is still committed to making progress at the October European Council,” it promised, referring to this week’s Brussels summit.

With Britain set to leave the bloc at the end of March, European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker had demanded “substantial progress” this week, and Raab’s visit stoked optimism.

“With several big issues still to resolve, including the Northern Ireland backstop, it was jointly agreed that face-to-face talks were necessary,” Raab’s department had said.

A senior British government source played down initial reports that a deal had already been reached, saying there are still some “big issues” to be resolved and that Raab had “gone out there to try to resolve the outstanding issues”.

Collective authority

Sunday’s flurry of activity came as May prepared to face what one newspaper cartoon dubbed “hell week”.

On Tuesday, she will rake over the Irish border issue with her cabinet, amid speculation that more ministers could resign if she ploughs on with her proposals.

David Davis, who quit as Brexit secretary in July over May’s Chequers plan, wrote in The Sunday Times that her plans were “completely unacceptable” and urged ministers to “exert their collective authority” this week.

On Wednesday, May goes to Brussels, still facing the issue of the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Meanwhile, DUP leader Arlene Foster will travel to Dublin today for talks with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

Toxic

It comes a day after leaked emails from Foster revealed that the DUP is willing to trigger a ‘no-deal’ Brexit, which the party now feels is the likeliest outcome from negotiations with the EU.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and deputy leader Michelle O’Neill will also travel to London to meet with May and British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Those meetings will focus on Brexit negotiations and the lack of a talks process to establish the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement.

Ahead of the meeting, McDonald hit out at the “toxic” confidence and supply arrangement between the DUP and May’s Conservative Party in Westminster.

“The DUP have aligned themselves with the hard right of the Brexiteers at the cost of imposing a hard border in Ireland, undermining our agreements and crashing out of the EU without an agreement,” she said.

“The DUP do not represent the majority of people in the north on Brexit, nor our economic interests and oppose the Good Friday Agreement.

“They cannot be allowed to set the pace for Brexit or political progress in the North.”

With additional reporting by Stephen McDermott.

- © AFP 2018