  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 30 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brexit will be bad for UK under any scenario - report

The economic impact assessment showed growth would be lower under a range of potential scenarios.

By AFP Tuesday 30 Jan 2018, 7:46 AM
4 hours ago 10,933 Views 53 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3823481
File photo of UK prime minister Theresa May.
Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images
File photo of UK prime minister Theresa May.
File photo of UK prime minister Theresa May.
Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

THE UK GOVERNMENT is under pressure to publish its latest Brexit analysis after a leaked internal report said Britain would be worse off whatever deal it strikes with the EU.

The economic impact assessment, drawn up for the Brexit ministry and seen by the BuzzFeed News website, showed growth would be lower under a range of potential scenarios.

The leak comes as Prime Minister Theresa May prepares to fly out on a three-day trade mission to China and as parliament’s upper House of Lords begins scrutinising the EU (Withdrawal) Bill, a key plank of Brexit legislation.

The January 2018 study, titled “EU Exit Analysis”, examined three of the most plausible Brexit scenarios.

If found that if the UK remained in the European single market, growth would be 2% lower over the next 15 years compared to current forecasts.

Under a comprehensive free trade agreement with the European Union, growth would be 5% lower, it said.

And if London and Brussels end up with a “no deal” scenario and revert to World Trade Organisation rules, growth would be reduced by 8% over the same period, the report said, according to BuzzFeed News.

Responding to the leak, a government source said officials across the ministries were undertaking “a wide range of ongoing analysis”.

“An early draft of this next stage of analysis has looked at different off-the-shelf arrangements that currently exist,” the source said.

“It does not, however, set out or measure the details of our desired outcome – a new deep and special partnership with the EU.

It also contains a significant number of caveats… significantly more work needs to be carried out to make use of this analysis.

Opposition Labour lawmaker Chris Leslie, part of the Open Britain group – the continuity Remain campaign from Britain’s 2016 referendum on EU membership – urged the government to make its assessment public.

“The government must now publish their analysis in full, so that MPs and the public can see for themselves the impact that Brexit will have and judge for themselves whether it is the right thing for our country,” he said.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the chairman of the pro-Brexit European Research Group of MPs from May’s governing Conservative Party, said the findings were “highly speculative”.

Meanwhile parliament’s foreign affairs scrutiny committee said Britain’s diplomatic network was spread too thinly and needed to be bolstered to cope with Brexit.

The panel of MPs said British representation in EU capitals, particularly Berlin and Paris, needed to be significantly increased to help maintain influence in Europe.

© – AFP 2018

Read: Ireland will get two extra MEPs because of Brexit

Read: UK could get a special trade deal with the EU after Brexit – Macron says

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (53)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'Someone knows something': Family appeals for information about death of man in Mayo
27,945  5
Fora
1
Ryanair has signed its first-ever agreement with a trade union
18  0
The42
1
Luis Suarez defends subbed Coutinho after first La Liga start
10,688  7
DailyEdge.ie
1
11 extremely Irish Valentine's Day cards
2,145  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Councillor who falsely nominated another driver in speeding case has driving ban lifted
Councillor who falsely nominated another driver in speeding case has driving ban lifted
Jury sworn in for Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding rape trial
Judge directs jury to acquit second man of raping woman on tour bus after Jason Derulo concert
GARDAí
Woman (20s) killed in single-vehicle crash in Cork
Woman (20s) killed in single-vehicle crash in Cork
Irene White investigation turns to the person who paid Anthony Lambe to kill her
'Someone knows something': Family appeals for information about death of man in Mayo
DUBLIN
Tallaght apartments evacuated after ambulance spotted smoke 'billowing' from basement
Tallaght apartments evacuated after ambulance spotted smoke 'billowing' from basement
Boil water notice issued for Wicklow and south Dublin due to treatment plant mechanical failure
U2 will play two homecoming gigs at Dublin's 3Arena this November
CORK
'Absolutely horrendous': 16 abandoned, malnourished donkeys rescued in Mayo
'Absolutely horrendous': 16 abandoned, malnourished donkeys rescued in Mayo
No decisions yet but Cork hopeful of multi All-Ireland football winning duo's return
'We could kill each other... But it kind of makes us as well'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie