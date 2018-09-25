This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 25 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Three arrested after British millionaire and wife found buried on their own property in Thailand

Police said that Alan Hogg’s brother-in-law has been arrested in connection with the deaths.

By AFP Tuesday 25 Sep 2018, 2:45 PM
1 hour ago 10,417 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4253064
Thai police (file photo).
Image: Shutterstock/sandyman
Thai police (file photo).
Thai police (file photo).
Image: Shutterstock/sandyman

THE BODIES OF a wealthy British retiree and his Thai wife were found buried on their own property, a week after an alleged contract killing that implicated the woman’s brother, police said.

Alan Hogg was shot while his wife Nhot Suddaen was bludgeoned to death with a hammer at their villa in the northern province of Phrae by men paid 50,000 baht ($1,540).

Their bodies were discovered this morning in graves two metres deep on their own land, Colonel Manas Kerdsukho, police commander in Phrae, told AFP.

Three suspects have been arrested, including Nhot’s elder brother Varut Rattanasajjakit, the alleged mastermind accused of paying the killers.

“The motive for the killings was a long-running internal family conflict, feuds and property,” Manas said.

He added that prime suspect Varut was arrested later today and one of the alleged accomplices told authorities he helped carry out the murder.

Varut denies all allegations.

British media reports described Hogg, 64, as a millionaire from Edinburgh who built a lavish home with a swimming pool in the province not far from the Laos border.

A Thai television station showed footage of an excavator digging up mounds of dirt in a search for the bodies.

A spokesperson for Britain’s foreign office said staff was “providing support” for the family of the victims and are in contact with local authorities.

© – AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Dallas police fire officer charged with fatally shooting neighbour in his apartment
    22,976  22
    Fora
    1
    		Sales are up at Lonely Planet's Irish arm - despite a 'tough market'
    93  0
    The42
    1
    		Tiger soars up the world rankings after starting his comeback season in 650th
    8,951  3
    DailyEdge
    1
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
    1,743  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and â¬489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CRIME
    'Nobody is above the law': Bill Cosby risks prison sentence of up to ten years
    'Nobody is above the law': Bill Cosby risks prison sentence of up to ten years
    Bill Cosby back in court to face sentencing for sexual assault
    Britain's top forensic pathologist: 'You're exposed to man's inhumanity to man every day'
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ investigating after man entered hotel room of schoolgirls on trip for National Ploughing Championships
    Gardaí investigating after man entered hotel room of schoolgirls on trip for National Ploughing Championships
    Gardaí release number of drink driving arrests - 15,000 more than previously published
    Two men to appear in court over €1.7m cash seizure
    DUBLIN
    Two men charged in Wexford over seizure of â¬2 million in cash
    Two men charged in Wexford over seizure of €2 million in cash
    Paddy Cosgrave slams FG on housing crisis, declines to say if he raised issue personally with Taoiseach
    Annual house price growth in Dublin slows to 2.7% as average three bed semi now costs €443,333
    DUNDALK
    'Heartbroken' locals raise more than â¬6,000 to pay for funeral of woman killed in Dundalk
    'Heartbroken' locals raise more than €6,000 to pay for funeral of woman killed in Dundalk
    Gardaí issue warning after motorists test positive for cocaine and cannabis
    Man and woman injured in suspected knife attack in Dundalk

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie