  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 27 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

When Gerry Adams was played by an Oscar nominee, and the IRA weren't allowed talk about sausages

The UK’s broadcast ban was brought in 30 years ago – but lifted by 1994.

By Daragh Brophy Saturday 27 Jan 2018, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 8,214 Views 25 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3816443

THE UK BROADCAST ban on Sinn Féin spokespeople, introduced 30 years ago, didn’t come entirely out of the blue.

There had been tensions between the government and journalists for years over how to cover the North – and there had even been something of a flashpoint just a few years previously, when BBC staff protested over the decision not to broadcast the documentary ‘At the Edge of the Union’.

The programme, which included scenes of Martin McGuinness’s family life, had been criticised by Home Secretary Leon Brittan, who said that transmitting it would be against the national interest.

The governors of the BBC held a meeting, and ruled that it couldn’t air. Staff, complaining of censorship, staged a one-day strike. The documentary was eventually aired, with only minor changes.

Douglas Hurd, the Conservative minister responsible for bringing in the ban on Sinn Féin and ten other organisations across the North in October of 1988, told the House of Commons:

Those who live by the bomb and the gun and those who support them cannot in all circumstances be be accorded the same rights as the rest of the population.

Gerry Adams IRA Coffins Martin McGuinness and Gerry Adams, pictured in 1988. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

The UK ban applied to the IRA, INLA, UVF, UDA and others in addition to Sinn Féin politicians. It covered face-to-face interviews on TV and radio – and broadcasters were initially left to their own devices when it came to interpreting the new rules.

Before very long, news producers and other programme makers arrived at the device of simply having an actor speak the part of the interviewee.

‘Ludicrous’ 

Over in RTÉ, by comparison, the rules were far more restrictive. Betty Purcell, a former reporter and producer at the national broadcaster, remembers how staff were told to obey “not just the letter, but the spirit” of the Section 31 ban.

Posts and Telegraphs minister Conor Cruise O’Brien had toughened existing restrictions in 1976 to ban spokespeople from Sinn Féin and other groups.

“RTÉ expanded that to include all members of the party,” said Purcell.

That resulted in “ludicrous incidents” whereby the leader of a strike at a Dublin Gateaux factory, Sinn Féin’s Larry O’Toole, was banned from speaking about the strike. On another occasion, said Purcell, a witness to fire in Donegal was not allowed on air.

“It was like a blanket of fear over the whole organisation,” said Purcell, who later brought a case against the legislation to Europe.

Journalists in the UK were “determined to oppose the ban” when it was brought in, she said.

They just took it as a freedom of expression issue, they didn’t have a lot of the baggage that had been used against me and others – were you a Provo fellow traveller? Were you dodgy on terrorism? Were you dodgy on violence? To them it was a work conditions issue and a freedom of expression issue.

There was a strong belief among ministers in the UK that something had to be done to prevent the Sinn Féin leadership from using the media to defend the actions and promote the cause of the IRA.

Source: ed green/YouTube

Danny Morrison, who ran publicity for Sinn Féin in the 1980s and who is credited with coining the phrase “an armalite in one hand and ballot box in the other” argued that the ban was  ”a weapon of war used by the government”.

“There was total confusion” over how the new rules should be observed, Morrison said.

For years, as a result of the ban, viewers in the UK simply watched interviews with the likes of Gerry Adams and Martin McGuinness more-or-less as normal – except with actors reading their lines from a transcript.

Stephen Rea, who was among the actors to voice Adams in interviews, later told the Irish Times he tried to speak the lines “as clearly and neutrally as possible”.

Even so, according to Purcell, the practice of employing actors to get around the rule may have worked in favour of Sinn Féin.

It was probably hugely beneficial. Stephen Rea’s mellifluous and gentle tone could be heard intoning the words of Gerry Adams, who, as we know, has a much harsher Belfast accent.

The Hume-Adams talks were making progress throughout the period of the late 80s and early 90s – meaning an end to the conflict was beginning to appear more likely.

That, combined with the fact that the continued use of actors made the ban ripe for parody, made the rules look more and more untenable.

At one point, a BBC interview with Adams was broadcast on CNN in the US without anyone noticing his voice had been dubbed.

Britain’s Independent newspaper reported how, in 1993, the Sinn Féin leader had given an interview about the progress of his talks with John Hume in which he appeared, according to observers, “nervous, defensive and unconvincing”.

According to the paper:

Tony Hall, the BBC’s head of news and current affairs, believed the actor’s steady delivery crucially denied viewers the opportunity to judge Mr Adams for themselves.

A documentary about life in the Maze prison also underscored the absurdity of the restrictions.

The rules meant that programme-maker Peter Taylor was able to interview republican and loyalist prisoners in a personal capacity.

However, he had to switch to an actor’s voice when the IRA’s spokesman began to complain about the size of the sausage rolls.

An attempt to bring the British government to court on the issue, backed by the National Union of Journalists, failed in May 1994 – even though the Irish ban had already been lifted since the start of the year.

At that point, Adams had been allowed to visit the US after being granted a visa by the Clinton administration.

Source: Joe Dwyer/YouTube

The IRA declared its ceasefire on 31 August of the same year. Just over two weeks later, the UK ban came to an end.

“The lifting of the ban ends one of the most embarrassing attempts to censor coverage of the most important domestic political story of post-war years,” Channel 4 CEO Michael Grade said.

Paul Chinnery, a solicitor who had unsuccessfully challenged the ban in Europe, observed:

We’re pleased that the government and Prime Minister now feel the British public can be trusted to listen to the words of Gerry Adams.

Read: RTÉ refused an exemption on Sinn Féin broadcast ban >

Read: Boris Johnson is directly related to this mummified Swiss woman >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Two men injured in south Dublin shooting
174,860  120
2
A major builder is suing planning officials over a 650-home Wicklow development
54,853  83
3
US ambassador says rumours of an affair with Trump 'highly offensive' and 'disgusting'
39,498  58
Fora
1
Competition officials are virtually powerless to police a €700m car loan market
765  0
2
A Dublin startup has raised millions to corner the data protection training market
207  0
3
'They know the gun's to the head': Vexatious objectors accused of stalling major building plans
189  0
The42
1
As it happened: Dublin v Kildare, Allianz Football League Division 1
47,394  15
2
Former Liverpool striker rediscovering 'love and hunger' for football in Sligo
46,827  17
3
As it Happened: Cork v Kilkenny, Division 1A hurling league
43,755  8
DailyEdge.ie
1
Liam Gallagher tweeted that he can't wait to play in Ireland "with the mighty RA"
6,532  2
2
Amy Huberman still gets scarlet about her husband Brian seeing her kiss other fellas on TV
6,297  7
3
Reese Witherspoon, Domhnall Gleeson, and The Rock... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
6,229  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Kinahan Hutch feud coincides with huge need for armed Garda prisoner escorts to courts
Kinahan Hutch feud coincides with huge need for armed Garda prisoner escorts to courts
Child abuser Bill Kenneally has launched an appeal against his 14-year jail sentence
Family home of man jailed for exploiting young girls 'was attacked earlier this week'
GARDAí
Man charged over discovery of suspected meth lab in Dublin
Man charged over discovery of suspected meth lab in Dublin
'This was attempted murder': Suspected arson attack on family home in Waterford
Man (40) dies in fire in Mayo
DUBLIN
Seven of Dublin's All-Ireland winning team named to start in league opener
Seven of Dublin's All-Ireland winning team named to start in league opener
Dún Laoghaire residents threatened with eviction have won a key battle against vulture funds
Low-cost gym chain Flyefit has worked out a huge increase in revenue
COURT
UK court rules Birmingham bombing inquest should be broadened
UK court rules Birmingham bombing inquest should be broadened
Civil servant jailed for selling personal details of hundreds for almost €22,000
Mother-of-four who stole €100,000 in fraudulent social welfare payments sentenced to 10 months

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie