  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 16 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-teacher accused of paying students to help make bombs

His brother has also been accused of stockpiling explosive materials.

By Associated Press Friday 16 Feb 2018, 7:15 AM
3 hours ago 7,221 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3855044
File photo of NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller and Mayor Bill de Blasio
Image: Ron Sachs/DPA/PA Images
File photo of NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller and Mayor Bill de Blasio
File photo of NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller and Mayor Bill de Blasio
Image: Ron Sachs/DPA/PA Images

A FORMER HIGH school teacher and his brother have been accused of stockpiling explosive materials in their Bronx apartment and paying students to dismantle fireworks for gunpowder to make bombs.

Christian Toro and his brother, Tyler Toro, were charged in a federal complaint with unlawfully manufacturing a destructive device. Christian Toro also was charged with distribution of explosive materials to a minor.

The brothers pleaded not guilty and are being held pending their next court date. There was no immediate response to requests for comment from their lawyers.

Bill de Blasio, New York City’s Democratic Mayor, praised law enforcement for halting the brothers’ plans.

“The brave men and women of the (New York Police Department) and of the FBI have done extraordinary work and, in this case, likely saved many, many lives,” de Blasio said at a news conference.

Authorities said there was no indication of any continued threat and that all the suspects involved had been arrested.

The case grew out of a bomb threat called into a school by a student in December. Authorities said Christian Toro then resigned, Tyler Toro returned the ex-teacher’s school laptop and a technician found a document about explosives on it.

Authorities interviewed Christian Toro at his Bronx apartment earlier this month.

Christian Toro told law enforcement agents that he’d come across the document about explosives while researching the deadly 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, looked only at its contents and never meant to download it, the complaint said. He said he’d never built a bomb.

Paying students 

However, on Wednesday students at his former school told agents that he paid at least two students about $50 (about €40) an hour between October and January to break up fireworks and store the powder from them, said the complaint, which didn’t say what the purpose of the bomb was.

Agents got a warrant and searched the Toros’ apartment yesterday, finding more than 30 pounds (14 kilograms) of various chemicals used in explosives, a box of firecrackers, a bag of metal spheres that could be used to pack a bomb with damaging projectiles and a diary, the complaint said.

The diary, with Tyler Toro’s name in it, said “Christian arrested” and “If you’re registered as a sex offender, things will be difficult. But I am here 100 percent, living, buying weapons. Whatever we need,” according to the complaint.

The diary also talked about having thrown away all the evidence of something code-named operation ‘Flash’, proclaimed “we are the twin Toros” and threatened retribution if anyone would “strike us now”, authorities said. It added, “I hope this doesn’t turn into a scene from Goodfellas,” they said.

Goodfellas, a 1990 Martin Scorsese movie starring Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta and Joe Pesci, chronicles a mobster-turned-informant.

The complaint said agents searching the apartment also found a yellow backpack, which contained a purple index card with handwriting that said “under the full moon the small ones will know terror”.

The NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism, John Miller, said the brothers’ motive was unclear. He said police didn’t know if the brothers were inspired by any terror groups.

“Neither of them was on our radar before this,” he said.

The complaint said Christian Toro was arrested on 31 January on a charge of raping someone under age 17; it’s a felony rape in New York for someone over age 20 to have sex with someone under 17.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

Read: FBI received tip off before Florida shooting but failed to stop teen from killing 17

Read: US Senate rejects immigration bills following White House veto threat

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
The weapon allegedly used in deadly Florida shooting is known as 'America's rifle'
27,434  82
Fora
1
A huge UK private equity firm has snapped up a wealthy Irish software company
264  0
The42
1
'It’s something I’ll remember forever' - The captain of the last Cork school to lift the Dr Harty Cup
10,714  3
DailyEdge.ie
1
Tell Us Your Skin Type And Budget And We'll Give You A Face Mask To Do
4,015  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Body found in Ranelagh is that of missing woman Joanne Lee
Body found in Ranelagh is that of missing woman Joanne Lee
Gardaí treating death of woman found in Ranelagh home as suspicious
GSOC notified after man (20s) dies in Wexford road crash
DUBLIN
Owner receives lifetime ban from having a dog after labrador found in 'cruel' conditions
Owner receives lifetime ban from having a dog after labrador found in 'cruel' conditions
Armed robber identified by gardaí due to his colourful underwear, court hears
This little Dublin lad's extremely sweet Valentine's gesture is going viral
COURT
Woman found guilty of impeding murder investigation by staging housemate's suicide
Woman found guilty of impeding murder investigation by staging housemate's suicide
Mother charged with assault of daughter (3) who died this week
Two men jailed in first trial linked to 2015 Paris attacks
LEINSTER
From delivering pizzas to delivering medals: Tadhg Beirne's momentum has been hard-won
From delivering pizzas to delivering medals: Tadhg Beirne's momentum has been hard-won
Henshaw to miss Leinster's Saracens clash as he's ruled out for up to four months
'Every game is a chance to put a marker down, a step closer to that jersey': Deegan delivering on 2014 promise

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie