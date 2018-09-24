Man with taser arrested at Buckingham Palace made 'genuine error'

POLICE IN LONDON have released a man without charge after he was detained by security staff at the visitors’ entrance to Buckingham Palace yesterday.

Police were called before 1pm, after the 38-year-old was found in possession of a taser-type device.

The man – who was visiting the UK capital from the Netherlands – was taken to a central London police station and questioned.

Officers were satisfied that the man posed no threat and that his possession of the device – which was low-powered and part of a keyring – was a “genuine error on his part”.

He was released without further action yesterday evening.

In a statement, Met Police said that visitors to the UK must ensure that any items they’re carrying comply with legislation in the UK.

This included small knives and personal taser-type devices, which are considered offensive weapons and are prohibited.