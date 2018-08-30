This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 30 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Israeli firm selling bulletproof backpacks in US in wake of Parkland school massacre

Nikolas Cruz allegedly killed 17 people on 14 February in his former high school in Parkland, Florida.

By AFP Thursday 30 Aug 2018, 6:11 PM
1 hour ago 2,427 Views 11 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4210938
Students run with their hands in the air outside of Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland
Image: John Mccall via PA Images
Students run with their hands in the air outside of Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland
Students run with their hands in the air outside of Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland
Image: John Mccall via PA Images

AN ISRAELI FIRM has said it has sold US customers hundreds of its bulletproof school bags, introduced in the wake of the Parkland school massacre.

“We designed a bullet-proof backpack at the request of our distributors in the United States after the huge trauma caused by the February shooting in Florida,” Snir Koren, CEO of Masada Armor, told AFP today. 

Nikolas Cruz, 19 at the time of the attack, allegedly opened fire and killed 17 people on 14 February in his former high school in Parkland, Florida with a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle. 

He has said that he heard voices telling him to “burn, kill, destroy”.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for him, in a trial that could begin at the end of next year.

In a matter of months protective gear manufacturer Masada Armor, based in the northern Israeli town of Julis, developed its bulletproof backpack and got it certified by the Israeli army and police.

“Since then, orders from the United States have been coming in,” Koren said in Hebrew.

In two months we have sold hundreds and are gearing up to increase production rates to 500 units per month.

Deadly Florida High School Shooting Students being evacuated by police out of Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland after the shooter opened fire on the campus Source: Mike Stocker via PA Images

The basic model weighs around three kilograms, protects against 9mm pistol fire and sells for $500 (€428), he says. 

An improved version, weighing five kilograms, is designed to give protection against high-velocity rifles such as the AR-15 and the M-16 and Kalashnikov assault rifles and will sell for more than $700 (€600.50).

Koren says that while his bags are suitable for college students, they are too heavy for younger pupils.

“We are developing a lighter model for their type of morphology,” he said. 

The Parkland massacre – one of the deadliest mass shootings in recent US history – sparked a nationwide youth campaign for gun control.

After the shootings, US President Donald Trump said he was open to tighter gun control measures but has opposed a ban on assault rifles, a key demand of the student protesters.

He has also supported arming teachers. 

 © – AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Sexism row at US Open after female player penalised for removing her shirt
    75,095  34
    2
    		'You don’t have to be male, middle-aged and born into the right family to be rich in Ireland – but it helps'
    46,386  33
    3
    		Photos: Up to 30 headstones vandalised in Dublin cemetery
    37,342  68
    Fora
    1
    		These are the tech skills that are in high demand for employers across Ireland
    321  0
    2
    		After the $700m sale of Adapt Pharma, these Irish investors are in line for a big payday
    270  0
    3
    		Luas drivers could take industrial action because new routes are messing with their lunch
    300  0
    The42
    1
    		'I was aware of his history but that wasn’t anything to do with it'
    25,277  11
    2
    		Pellegrini on Rice: 'I think that his heart must decide if he feels more Irish or more English'
    22,314  58
    3
    		Here's all you need to know ahead of today's draw for the Champions League group stage
    16,761  21
    DailyEdge
    1
    		This Morning congratulated Holly Willoughby on her new job with a compilation of all the times she was terrified by animals
    9,665  0
    2
    		Halle Berry tweeted Prince Harry after spotting a photo of herself in his college dorm
    6,269  0
    3
    		What's the protocol for deleting or keeping photos on social media after you break up?
    4,278  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    PROPERTY
    Plans unveiled for new â¬18m 'Lumen' office block in Dublin
    Plans unveiled for new €18m 'Lumen' office block in Dublin
    Woman bullied and accused of doing 'crap job of running' property company awarded €12,500
    Five-star Druids Glen Hotel and Golf Resort goes on the market for €45m
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ renew appeal to help locate whereabouts of missing 17-year-old Kalem Murphy
    Gardaí renew appeal to help locate whereabouts of missing 17-year-old Kalem Murphy
    Photos: Inside the new 'state of the art' Kevin Street garda station
    Two gardaí injured in Limerick after horse tramples car
    DUBLIN
    Motorcyclist dies in collision with truck on M1
    Motorcyclist dies in collision with truck on M1
    Gardaí in Dublin have been clamping down on cars parked in cycle lanes
    Two men arrested after gardaí seize firearm in west Dublin

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie