Funeral of Donegal crash victim to take place today

The scene of the crash in Bundoran.

THE FUNERAL OF Conall McAleer is due to take place in Co Fermanagh today.

Conall was one of two people, both in their 20s, killed in a car crash in Bundoran, Co Donegal over the weekend.

The funeral of Shiva Devine, who also died in the crash, took place yesterday.

Conall is survived by his parents Brian and Jacqueline, and siblings Niamh, Tara, Sadhbh and Torai.

His funeral mass will take place in Saint Joseph’s Church in Ederney at midday, followed by burial at Edenclaw Cemetery.

Two men in their 20s who were seriously injured in the crash are receiving treatment in Sligo University Hospital. A woman in her 20s was critically injured and has been transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

A man in his 20s presented himself to gardaí following the incident, which happened at around 3.25am on Sunday, and was released without charge.