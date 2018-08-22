This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 22 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Funeral of Donegal crash victim to take place today

Two people died in the crash on Sunday.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 22 Aug 2018, 9:36 AM
37 minutes ago 1,968 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4195070
The scene of the crash in Bundoran.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
The scene of the crash in Bundoran.
The scene of the crash in Bundoran.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

THE FUNERAL OF Conall McAleer is due to take place in Co Fermanagh today.

Conall was one of two people, both in their 20s, killed in a car crash in Bundoran, Co Donegal over the weekend.

The funeral of Shiva Devine, who also died in the crash, took place yesterday.

Conall is survived by his parents Brian and Jacqueline, and siblings Niamh, Tara, Sadhbh and Torai.

His funeral mass will take place in Saint Joseph’s Church in Ederney at midday, followed by burial at Edenclaw Cemetery.

Two men in their 20s who were seriously injured in the crash are receiving treatment in Sligo University Hospital. A woman in her 20s was critically injured and has been transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

A man in his 20s presented himself to gardaí following the incident, which happened at around 3.25am on Sunday, and was released without charge.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'I don't deserve to be scorned': Danny Healy-Rae hits back over image of him asleep at All Ireland final
    83,489  91
    2
    		Woman arrested after car driven into gates of Government Buildings
    72,093  133
    3
    		The Lidl looted during the snow has suffered a large robbery weeks before grand reopening
    49,101  0
    Fora
    1
    		Ireland is getting its first direct flights to Dallas
    1,036  0
    2
    		Filling station operator Top Oil has been bought by a Canadian fuel giant
    664  0
    3
    		Here's what small firms think should be done to fix the housing crisis
    283  0
    The42
    1
    		Up at 3am to ice injuries, going to physios twice a day - Burke reveals toll of Galway's nine-game run
    54,008  49
    2
    		'One of my biggest dreams is to play for Manchester United'
    34,893  11
    3
    		Tottenham star bidding to avoid military service with gold at Asian Games
    32,146  19
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Waterford Rose Kirsten Mate Maher has been crowned the Rose of Tralee 2018
    51,480  66
    2
    		Britney Spears was spotted doing a bit of shopping in the Swords Pavilions today
    21,725  0
    3
    		Billy Connolly is raging with Michael Parkinson for saying his 'brain had dulled'
    8,377  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Appeal to find man missing from Dublin since yesterday
    Appeal to find man missing from Dublin since yesterday
    Brothers hospitalised following suspected feud between neighbours in south Dublin
    Appeal launched to help locate whereabouts of missing 17-year-old Kalem Murphy
    DUBLIN
    Diversions, alternate stops and no real-time info: Buses set for disruption during papal visit
    Diversions, alternate stops and no real-time info: Buses set for disruption during papal visit
    Drugs, cash, and fake passports seized in Dublin raid
    'He was my dad and I love him very much' - son accused of murdering father
    STABBING
    Two injured in double Limerick stabbing
    Two injured in double Limerick stabbing
    Appeal for information after man (60s) dies after being stabbed in Dublin
    American honeymooner charged after three men stabbed outside pub in Co Antrim

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie