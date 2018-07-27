Beef burgers recalled as 'use-by' date wrong by a month

Source: FSAI

THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has announced a number of recalls today, including beef quarter pounder burgers that had the wrong ‘use-by’ date.

A batch of Glenmor four-pack of burgers had a use-by date of 27 August 2018 on them, when the correct use-by date is actually 27 July 2018.

The implicated batch was sold in Spar, Eurospar, Londis, Mace and XL stores.

Customers are advised not to consume the product after today.

Source: FSAI

Lidl, meanwhile, is recalling a batch of its McEnnedy Peanut Flavoured Super Size Flips, the FSAI said, as the product labels are not in English.

The authority said: “The implicated batch contains peanut. There may also be the unintentional presence of cereals containing gluten and other nuts. This may make the batch unsafe for consumers who are allergic to or intolerant of peanut, cereals containing gluten or other nuts.”

Source: FSAI

In another notice from the FSAI, Pepsico said it was initiating a recall of its Tropicana Trop 50 multivitamins juice, as a precautionary measure, due to fermentation.

This is causing spoilage to the implicated batch where bottles may appear bloated, sediment may be present or the juice may appear fizzy.

The flavour of the product is also likely to have been noticeably impacted, the FSAI added, with point-of-sale recall notices to be displayed in stores that sold the implicated batch.