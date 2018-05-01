Man and woman charged over burglaries in which pensioners were threatened

A MAN AND a woman have been charged in connection with two aggravated burglaries in Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan.

The man, aged in his 20s, and woman, aged in her 30s, were arrested yesterday by gardaÃ­ investigation the burglaries, which took place on Sunday.

They are expected to appear before a sitting of Virginia District Court later this morning.

Shortly after 7pm on Sunday, two intruders forced entry into the home of a woman aged in her 70s. They threatened her at gunpoint and made off with quantities of jewellery and cash.

Minutes later, two intruders entered a second house. They threatened the owner of the house, a man in his 90s, and fled the scene with a sum of cash.

The alarm was raised and, during a follow-up operation, local gardaÃ­ intercepted a car in Virginia. The occupants of the car, the man and woman who have since been charged, were arrested and brought to Bailieboro Garda Station.

A technical and forensic examination of the scenes has been carried out. Investigating gardaÃ­ have also recovered some of the property stolen during the burglaries.

The older woman and man were not physically injured during the burglaries but did receive medical treatment and assessment. Investigations are ongoing.

