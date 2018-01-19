Three arrested in garda operation targeting burglary gangs

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED three men in an operation targeting organised burglary gangs.

The men were arrested near Kinnegad, Westmeath, yesterday evening following a number of burglaries earlier in the day in Sligo.

At around 2pm, gardaí disturbed a number of intruders at a house in the Collooney area of Sligo. The intruders managed to escape in a car and details of the incident were circulated to officers nationwide.

Special crime units assigned to Operation Thor (a garda operation specifically targeting burglary gangs), supported by the garda helicopter, stopped a car on the M4 near Kinnegad shortly before 5pm. Three of the occupants of the car were arrested.

The arrested men, two aged in their 20s and one in his 30s, are currently held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at Ballymote Garda Station for questioning. They can be detained for up to 24 hours.