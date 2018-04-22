  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 22 April, 2018
Burglar slaps woman in face before stealing money and wedding ring

The woman is said to be “badly shocked” after the incident.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 22 Apr 2018, 2:17 PM
43 minutes ago 3,907 Views 3 Comments
File photo of PSNI officers
Image: Chris Maddaloni/Roll Call/Getty Images
File photo of PSNI officers
File photo of PSNI officers
Image: Chris Maddaloni/Roll Call/Getty Images

POLICE ARE APPEALING for witnesses following the report of a burglary in Tyrone early this morning.

The incident happened at a house in the Mourne Avenue area of Coalisland at about 4.30am. A woman was assaulted during the burglary.

Detective Constable Alan Ford said the woman, who was in bed at the time, was awakened by the noise of the burglar entering the house.

“A man, described as being around six-foot tall and of thin build, then slapped her across the face and demanded money.

“He stole the woman’s black handbag which contained cash and personal items. Her wedding ring was also taken and she has been left badly shocked. This woman went through a dreadful ordeal,” Ford said.

The PSNI has appealed for anyone who saw a man on foot, acting suspiciously, in the area between 4-5am to get in touch via the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

