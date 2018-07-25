Irish nationals among 21 people injured in Belgium bus crash

A TOTAL OF 21 passengers have been injured – including Irish nationals – on a coach travelling from Amsterdam to London in the early hours this morning.

The crash occurred in Belgium on the E40 motorway linking Brussels and the coastal city of Ostend, near the village of Aalter, just before 3am.

As well as a number of Irish nationals, the bus was also carrying mainly Dutch and British people.

A police spokesperson confirmed to TheJournal.ie that four people were seriously injured in the crash, although none of those seriously hurt are Irish.

The Department of Foreign Affairs, meanwhile, said: “We are aware of the incident and stand ready to provide consular assistance if requested.”