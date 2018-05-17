  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Car, watches, drugs and cash seized in Dublin and Wexford

The investigation targeted an organised crime group.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 17 May 2018, 10:38 PM
1 hour ago 5,962 Views 12 Comments
THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau (CAB), assisted by gardaí and Revenue, seized a number of items following a search operation in Dublin and Wexford today.

Searches were conducted at four properties in Dublin 8, Dublin 24, south county Dublin and county Wexford.

The investigation centres on an organised crime group based in the Dublin 24 area.

32761388_10156050821478001_5484150767105343488_o The car that was seized Source: An Garda Síochána

32873437_10156050821718001_132001374551408640_o One of the watches that was seized Source: An Garda Síochána

32944025_10156050821788001_7448352599918510080_o One of the watches that was seized Source: An Garda Síochána

Approximately $1,500 (about €1,270) and £250 (€286) in cash was seized, along with a 2014 Audi A6 car, three watches (one Rolex and two Tag Heuer), computer equipment, mobile phones, documents and a small quantity of drugs (cannabis and cocaine).

The searches in Dublin were in three residential homes and the search in Wexford was at a holiday home (where the small quantity of drugs was found).

Documents and mobile phones are being examined by CAB investigating officers and expert staff. The car was seized under the provisions of the Proceeds of Crime Act. No arrests have been made to date.

Cannabis

Separately, it was also announced today that Revenue officers seized over half a kilo of herbal cannabis, with an estimated street value of €12,000, and €35,000 in cash at a house in Naas in Co Kildare on Tuesday.

Herbal Cannabis Kildare (1) The cannabis seized in Naas Source: An Garda Síochána

This was a joint intelligence-led operation involving Revenue and gardaí.

A 22-year-old man was arrested and detained at Naas Garda Station under the provisions of the Criminal Justice Act. Investigations are continuing.

