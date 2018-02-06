Man in his late 70s killed in motorway collision in Tipperary

The M8 at Junction 12, Co Tipperary Source: Google Maps

A MAN IN his 70s has died following a collision last night on the M8 motorway in Co Tipperary.

The two-car collision occurred at Junction 12 southbound on the motorway at Cahir in the Munster county. The elderly man was the sole occupant of his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene before his body was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

It’s understood that the incident was a head-on collision.

The driver of the second vehicle was also taken to CUH but was not seriously injured.

The road remains closed southbound between junctions 11 and 12 pending a Garda forensic investigation, with diversions in place.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the incident to contact them at Cahir Garda Station on 052 7445630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or at any Garda Station.