  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 6 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man in his late 70s killed in motorway collision in Tipperary

The fatal collision happened at Junction 12 on the M8, near Cahir, at about 9pm last night.

By Cianan Brennan Tuesday 6 Feb 2018, 7:54 AM
9 hours ago 10,942 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3836084

1 The M8 at Junction 12, Co Tipperary Source: Google Maps

A MAN IN his 70s has died following a collision last night on the M8 motorway in Co Tipperary.

The two-car collision occurred at Junction 12 southbound on the motorway at Cahir in the Munster county. The elderly man was the sole occupant of his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene before his body was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

It’s understood that the incident was a head-on collision.

The driver of the second vehicle was also taken to CUH but was not seriously injured.

The road remains closed southbound between junctions 11 and 12 pending a Garda forensic investigation, with diversions in place.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the incident to contact them at Cahir Garda Station on 052 7445630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or at any Garda Station.

Read: Packed buses are driving past angry morning commuters – but what can Dublin Bus do?

Read: Japan’s benchmark index sees drop after Wall St takes huge plunge

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Icy showers and up to 3cm of snow forecast as authorities issue safety advice
71,313  48
2
Wall Street just took a huge plunge and traders are trying to stay calm
57,695  99
3
Packed buses are driving past angry morning commuters - but what can Dublin Bus do?
47,062  129
Fora
1
Poll: Do you think the National Broadband Plan will be delivered by 2022?
336  0
2
Donabate residents are fighting a plan to build 'overbearing' three-storey apartment blocks
267  0
3
What on earth is going on with the world's stock markets this morning?
163  0
The42
1
'There was free drink for everyone in the bar' - The Carlow footballer who stunned Premier League giants
35,018  4
2
Analysis: Ireland's attack was too reliant on Johnny Sexton in Paris
27,454  48
3
The lost genius of Irish football: Remembering Liam Whelan, Dublin's Busby Babe
16,718  16
DailyEdge.ie
1
A Clonakilty man told Graham Norton a gas story about stealing his mother's car to go to the chipper when he was younger
17,469  1
2
"I just feel Irish": Jamie Dornan says Brexit keeps him awake at night
11,022  2
3
How Well Do You Know Dublin?
8,288  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Solicitor who brought small amount of cocaine into Mountjoy Prison given option to avoid conviction
Solicitor who brought small amount of cocaine into Mountjoy Prison given option to avoid conviction
Hugh Grant settles phone-hacking damages against UK newspapers
Rape trial: Woman tells court 'you cannot underestimate how scared you are in those situations'
GARDAí
Man in his late 70s killed in motorway collision in Tipperary
Man in his late 70s killed in motorway collision in Tipperary
Tina Satchwell's husband wants apology from Gardaí over alleged social media post
Child porn: Gardaí seize 'tens of thousands' of images in 31 searches
DUBLIN
Elderly residents were physically restrained by staff at Raheny nursing home
Elderly residents were physically restrained by staff at Raheny nursing home
Five staff members placed on paid leave after abuse allegation at Sunbeam House Services
How Well Do You Know Dublin?
IRELAND
Sexton skill a prime example of endless practice making perfect, says Murphy
Sexton skill a prime example of endless practice making perfect, says Murphy
"You realised you could do anything - go on any holiday you wanted."
Carbery ready to take rare turn at 10 against Italy

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie