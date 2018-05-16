Canadian tourist dies after falling at Macgillycuddy's Reeks

Fog near the peak of Carrauntoohil in the MacGillycuddy's Reeks (file photo).

A TOURIST HAS died after falling while walking along the Macgillycuddy’s Reeks range.

The Canadian man and his partner, understood to be aged in their late 20s/early 30s, were walking along the Kerry mountain range when the man fell 100 metres from Beenkeragh, which is Ireland’s second highest peak.

A spokesperson for Kerry Mountain Rescue said that they had received a call at 3.45pm, but the rescue attempt took a few hours because of challenging weather and dense fog.

“It was unclear where they were – there was a lot of fog on the mountains which made it more challenging. We launched a large-scale search and located [the woman] at around 8/9pm.”

He said that “at one point, we could hear her shouting for help but it took us about an hour after that to pinpoint exactly where she was”.

He said that the man was unresponsive when they got there, and the woman seemed distressed as they brought her off the mountain.

They got the man on the stretcher and brought him down off the mountain after midnight. The fog was still “clinging” to the top half of the mountain, the spokesperson said.

“We got him down to the level ground, where he was put into the Land Rover at about 12.30am.

“The helicopter was there for a while to try help locate them but the fog was too dense. We had to call in reserve team members to help carry gear up to where we were. That’s not a common thing, but search was so extensive.”

He said there were between 25 and 30 people taking part in the search at various stages.