  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 24 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

HSE missed early opportunities to deal with missed cancers at Wexford hospital, report says

As of 18 January, a total of 13 people have been found to have had their cancer misdiagnosed.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 24 Jan 2018, 2:08 PM
6 hours ago 5,311 Views 14 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3814508
Wexford General Hospital
Image: Joe Dunne via Rolling News
Wexford General Hospital
Wexford General Hospital
Image: Joe Dunne via Rolling News

AN EXTERNAL REVIEW of the HSE’s management in regard to 13 probable missed cancer diagnoses at Wexford General Hospital has found that there were a number of missed opportunities in responding to staff concerns over the standard of a clinician’s work.

An investigation began in 2015 into a consultant’s assessment of 615 colonoscopy screenings at the hospital in 2013 and 2014. As of 18 January, a total of 13 people have been found to have had their cancer misdiagnosed.

The latest report, as seen by RTE, reveals that a HSE staff member first raised concerns about ‘Clinician Y’ in March and April 2013.

It revealed that, in September 2014, a patient who had undergone a screening colonoscopy in April 2013 at Wexford General Hospital was found to have had cancer.

BowelScreen was informed of this mishap October 2014.

Later in October 2014, a second similar case emerged and BowelScreen was again informed.

A recall of patients involved began in January 2015.

The 24-page report said that “there can be no doubt that Clinician Y was underperforming”.

“There were missed early opportunities to identify shortcomings in the performance of the colonoscopist responsibility for the incident,” the report said.

Today’s findings

Today’s report outlines that in March and April 2013, a HSE employee had expressed concern to Clinician Y about his work.

The staff member went on to outline these concerns in May 2013 to BowelScreen by telephone and was reassured that the concerns would be communicated to the Clinical Lead at the hospital.

A conversation took place between the Clinical Lead at BowelScreen and the Clinical Lead at the hospital.

However, in June 2013, when the HSE employee saw no improvement in Clinician Y’s performance, they went back to communicate further concerns to the Clinical Lead at the hospital.

The Clinical Lead at Wexford then spoke to other staff, who did not raise concerns about the person in question.

In March 2014, the HSE employee was asked to document their concerns about Clinician Y.

It was finally agreed on 13 November 2014 between BowelScreen, Clinician Y and Wexford General Hospital that Clinician Y would stop carrying out screening colonoscopies, until case reviews were completed.

It was agreed, however, that Clinician Y should continue to perform colonoscopies on symptomatic patients under clinical supervision.

The BowelScreen Clinical Lead then went on to review all screening colonoscopy reports since the programme commenced.

On 15 January 2015, it was decided to recall a number of patients for a repeat colonoscopy.

On 16 February 2015, Clinician Y ceased all colonoscopy work by mutual agreement by the hospital and Clinician Y.

An internal HSE report in January 2017 identified 13 probable missed cancers, by one particular clinician.

The report outlines that the BowelScreen Programme has learnt a “great deal” from the situation.

It recommends that there should be a regular programme of revision of Quality Assurance Guidelines. It also recommends that the quality of screening colonoscopies be audited both at unit and individual endoscopy level, and that findings should be fed back to the provider unit in the form of a confidential audit.

Read: 13 patients may have had cancer misdiagnosed, says HSE report

More: Missed cancers at Wexford hospital: ‘For daddy, nothing will change – but they have apologised’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Leo: 'I didn't actually get help from my parents - I got a 100% mortgage'
99,337  238
2
Irish teenager brought to US when he was 12 to be deported for overstaying his visa
38,722  53
3
Poll: Could you ask your parents or a relative for help in buying a home?
37,293  200
Fora
1
Ikea is 'exploring the option' of opening a south Dublin store
1,144  0
2
Rental caps are forcing landlords out of the market - and maintaining high prices
227  0
3
Supermac's is hiring hundreds of people as it opens half a dozen new outlets
197  0
The42
1
Keith Earls' brilliance sums up the excitement around Munster's attack
33,442  41
2
Ireland draw Denmark and Wales in inaugural Uefa Nations League
31,171  38
3
Schmidt says Zebo lost out on form as Ireland accelerate Larmour progress
26,275  98
DailyEdge.ie
1
Just 13 dreamy Instagrams from Tripadvisor's newly-crowned 'top hotel in Ireland'
28,996  4
2
Phil from Tallafornia was on First Dates Ireland last night and well, he hasn't changed a bit
7,923  5
3
RTÉ shared a lovely video of Saoirse Ronan's Carlow classmates celebrating her first Oscar nomination
5,510  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
HOUSING
Leo: 'I didn't actually get help from my parents - I got a 100% mortgage'
Leo: 'I didn't actually get help from my parents - I got a 100% mortgage'
Those who bought houses with major defects 'should get a redress scheme'
Poll: Could you ask your parents or a relative for help in buying a home?
IRELAND
Kilcoyne out of France clash but Ireland enjoying the sun in Spain
Kilcoyne out of France clash but Ireland enjoying the sun in Spain
Top UK Brexit official expects a deal to be reached for leaving the EU 'before the end of March'
Schmidt says Zebo lost out on form as Ireland accelerate Larmour progress
RTÉ
'I thought you'd asked me that question' - Martin O'Neill involved in another tense interview with RTÃ
'I thought you'd asked me that question' - Martin O'Neill involved in another tense interview with RTÉ
All-female line-ups: RTÉ have made changes to the Late Debate and the News at One
The Young Offenders TV series is being released in just over two weeks
LIMERICK
4 events for... anyone looking for an art injection
4 events for... anyone looking for an art injection
Court order blocks eviction of students after landlord and associates occupy building
'No words can describe the influence for good she was' - Dolores O'Riordan laid to rest in her hometown

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie