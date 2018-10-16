This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 17 October, 2018
Almost €1m worth of cocaine, heroin and cannabis seized in Dublin

Three men aged in their 30s, 40s and 60s, are being detained at two Dublin Garda stations in connection with the incident.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 16 Oct 2018, 11:18 PM
Drug seizure Clondalkin 2 Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have seized heroin, cocaine and cannabis worth an estimated €920,000.

Around 23 kilos of herbal cannabis was seized in the grounds of an apartment block during a handover.

A follow-up search in one of the apartments resulted in the seizure of 1kg of heroin, 3.5kgs of cocaine and 10kgs of cannabis resin (these amounts are all subject to analysis).

Three men aged in their 30s, 40s and 60s, are currently detained at Clondalkin and Ballyfermot Garda Stations under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 as amended.

Gardaí from the Ballyfermot/Clondalkin Detective & Drugs Units carried out the operation as part of an ongoing operation targeting a West Dublin drugs gang.

