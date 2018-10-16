Almost €1m worth of cocaine, heroin and cannabis seized in Dublin

Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have seized heroin, cocaine and cannabis worth an estimated €920,000.

Around 23 kilos of herbal cannabis was seized in the grounds of an apartment block during a handover.

A follow-up search in one of the apartments resulted in the seizure of 1kg of heroin, 3.5kgs of cocaine and 10kgs of cannabis resin (these amounts are all subject to analysis).

Three men aged in their 30s, 40s and 60s, are currently detained at Clondalkin and Ballyfermot Garda Stations under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 as amended.

Gardaí from the Ballyfermot/Clondalkin Detective & Drugs Units carried out the operation as part of an ongoing operation targeting a West Dublin drugs gang.