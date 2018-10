GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €325,000 in Co Sligo.

As part of a planned operation, gardaí from the Ballymote district in Co Sligo, assisted by the divisional drugs and crime units, searched a residential property in the area yesterday.

Cannabis herb (subject to analysis) with an estimated street value of €325,000 and associated drug paraphernalia were seized.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.