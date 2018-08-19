This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Want to check the CAO points? We'll have them right here for you from 6am

Every college, every course. Get all the details first thing tomorrow.

By TheJournal.ie team Sunday 19 Aug 2018, 7:15 PM
22 minutes ago 669 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4187726
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

LAST WEDNESDAY, just over 57,000 students around the country received their Leaving Certificate results.

Tomorrow morning, an equally significant set of figures will be released: the 2018 CAO points. From 6am, the Central Applications Office will release the Round One points for every third level course around the country.

Whether you’re a nervous parent wondering what the mood will be like in your house tomorrow morning or a student wondering what offers other colleges have sent out, we’ll have all the CAO points right here on TheJournal.ie from 6am, broken down by institution.

We’ll have plenty of advice and expertise too as the morning goes on, including:

  • Clear directions on what to do once the offers are released
  • Analysis of the points and what they mean for students
  • Real-life guidance on prepping for college and finding accommodation

Plus, from 11am we’ll be taking all of your CAO and Leaving Cert results questions live on Facebook, with the help of career guidance and student life experts. Have a question? Email aoife@thejournal.ie, comment below, or comment on Facebook once the cameras are rolling.

Best of luck to everyone with their CAO choices from all of us here at TheJournal.ie.

