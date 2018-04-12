Man arrested after high speed car chase in Donegal

GARDAÍ IN DONEGAL were involved in a high-speed car chase spanning more than 30 kilometres yesterday evening.

A number of garda patrol units were involved in the dramatic chase after the car was spotted acting suspiciously in the Killyclug area at 8.15pm.

The man driving the car, who is in his mid 20s, failed to stop the vehicle and committed numerous driving offences over the course of the lengthy pursuit.

He was eventually stopped in Lifford, very close to the border. The PSNI were alerted to the chase and were preparing to deal with the incident had the vehicle crossed into Northern Ireland.

The man was arrested and taken to Letterkenny Garda station. He has been charged and is due to appear at Letterkenny District Court on 23 April.