Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving after totalling car in collision

GARDAÍ HAVE arrested a driver who was over the legal alcohol limit and ended up in a single car collision as a result.
The person was caught by Moate Garda Traffic Corps in Westmeath. The driver of the car was found to have no motor insurance.
Gardaí have shared an image of the car involved in the incident, which has been completely destroyed, on social media as a warning to other motorists.
No one was injured in the incident.
The driver is due to appear in court at a later date.
Separately, gardaí posted an image of the results of a drug test done on a driver in Naas yesterday.
Cannabis was found in the car and the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
The driver is also due to appear in court.
