Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving after totalling car in collision

GARDAÍ HAVE arrested a driver who was over the legal alcohol limit and ended up in a single car collision as a result.

Moate Traffic Corps arrest driver on suspicion of drink driving following this single car collision. Luckily no injuries. Driver also had no insurance. Court to follow #NeverEverDrinkAndDrive pic.twitter.com/4XQAirMeI8 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 1, 2018 Source: An Garda Síochána /Twitter

The person was caught by Moate Garda Traffic Corps in Westmeath. The driver of the car was found to have no motor insurance.

Gardaí have shared an image of the car involved in the incident, which has been completely destroyed, on social media as a warning to other motorists.

No one was injured in the incident.

The driver is due to appear in court at a later date.

Separately, gardaí posted an image of the results of a drug test done on a driver in Naas yesterday.

Naas Gardaí stop car driving driving erratically. Cannabis found in car and driver arrested on suspicion of drug driver. Court to follow pic.twitter.com/YN3mMb3Q6r — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 31, 2018 Source: An Garda Síochána /Twitter

Cannabis was found in the car and the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

The driver is also due to appear in court.