Man in critical condition after being hit by car while crossing road

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision that occurred on Trinity Street, Dublin 2 in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Two pedestrians were hit by a car when crossing the road at about 12.30am.

A man (34) was removed to St James’s Hospital and his condition is described as critical. A woman (33) was treated for minor injuries at St James’s Hospital. The driver of the car was uninjured.

Investigating gardaí have appealed for witnesses who were in the area of Dame Street or Trinity Street between 12.15am and 12.45am yesterday, or any drivers who may have dashcam footage, to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.